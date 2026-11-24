One Ohio State quarterback has been talked about as an obvious transfer candidate in recent weeks: Tavien St. Clair.

The former five-star recruit was passed over for the starting job by Luke Fahey when Julian Sayin got injured, and so no one would be surprised if St. Clair chose to move on at the end of this disappointing Buckeyes season.

At least one Ohio State analyst, though, thinks that the Buckeyes could have more than one quarterback transfer.

In fact, Daniel Fisher of On SI sees a scenario where all three of St. Clair, Fahey and even Sayin transfer.

If that happened, Ohio State would have to jump full throttle into the transfer portal to replenish at the most important position in sports.

Would Julian Sayin Transfer?

Coming off the injury to his throwing arm, Sayin seems unlikely to jump straight to the NFL.

Fisher believes a transfer could be in the cards, though.

“Sayin could return next season, especially since heading to the NFL does not appear to be a realistic option given his injury,” Fisher writes. “However, he might also consider transferring to complete his college career elsewhere. If that happens, Ohio State must be prepared to invest in a proven college quarterback with a successful track record at the Power Four level.”

There is the obvious point to be made that Jeremiah Smith will likely be gone for the NFL, so Sayin would be returning from injury to a program coming off its worst season in a long time while having to figure out who his new best targets will be.

It’s at least possible to imagine another setup looking a little more stable or impressive on paper.

A Sayin transfer doesn’t seem likely, but it’s fascinating to consider.

What About a Luke Fahey Transfer?

This one seems more likely, at least on paper.

Fahey likely won’t be Ohio State’s starter next season, but he’s put together some decent film playing in some Big Ten games. That could intrigue a smaller program.

“Fahey might also consider transferring, as he could potentially secure a starting role at a lower-tier Power Four school after demonstrating some of his talent,” Fisher writes.

In a perfect world, Ohio State would likely keep Fahey. Head coach Ryan Day clearly is a fan.

But there could definitely be some moving QB parts for the Buckeyes this offseason.