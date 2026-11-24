The Ohio State Buckeyes opened the 2026 season ranked No. 1 in the country. Now, they’re 7-4, out of the College Football Playoff, and playing for nothing but pride.

Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Nebraska was their third loss in four games, after earlier defeats to USC and Oregon. It also knocked the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff races.

However, there’s still one game left on the schedule that matters more than any other in Columbus: Michigan.

And star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith wants everyone to know he isn’t going anywhere.

Jeremiah Smith Isn’t Sitting Out Against Michigan

On Sunday night, Smith shared a countdown-to-The-Game clip from Ohio State’s official account on his second Instagram account, @alreadywonfr4. He then added a short but pointed message.

“Let’s end this s*** the right way 💯,” Smith wrote.

That should put the opt-out talk to rest. After the 41-28 loss to Oregon earlier this month, former NFL running back Damien Harris was convinced Smith was done.

“We just watched Jeremiah Smith play his last snap at Ohio State,” Harris said. “He’s done.”

Harris argued Smith had “nothing to gain” and “everything to lose” by suiting up again. Smith has played every game since, and he hasn’t slowed down.

The junior torched Nebraska for six catches, 165 yards, and two touchdowns. It was his 18th career 100-yard game — a Big Ten record — and his 17 touchdown catches this season tied Terry Glenn’s 1995 Ohio State single-season record.

Smith has 86 catches for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns on the year. That has him as a heavy Heisman Trophy favorite at BetMGM, even though no player on a team with four regular-season losses has won the award since 1969.

Jeremiah Smith Has Unfinished Business With Michigan

Smith’s history with Michigan is a big reason this one means so much to him.

As a freshman in 2024, he managed just five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 13-10 loss in Columbus. That was Michigan’s fourth straight win in the series, and Smith was also caught on the sideline appearing to throw a punch at a Michigan staffer.

Last season, he got his revenge. Smith hauled in a 35-yard touchdown from quarterback Julian Sayin in a 27-9 win at the Big House, which snapped the four-game skid. He also flipped off Michigan fans after the score, then posted the screenshot on his X account after the game.

Now, he gets one more crack at the Wolverines, and this one could be his last game at Ohio Stadium.

Michigan hasn’t had a banner year either. The Wolverines are 3-5 in Big Ten play, and their quarterback Bryce Underwood has thrown more interceptions (6) than touchdowns (5).

Ohio State is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings. Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium on Fox.