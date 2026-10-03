Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor Leaves With Concerning Injury vs. Alabama

The Mississippi State Bulldogs lifted to new heights with quarterback Kamario Taylor behind center. Rising to No. 16 in the top 25 behind the electric dual-threat. But fans gasped momentarily in Starksville, as Taylor left the Alabama showdown early.

Taylor left for the locker room during the Alabama rout. Backup quarterback Billy Puckett stepped in behind center in his absence.

Taylor managed to walk off under his own power. He left to the locker room after throwing 19-of-34 passes for 258 yards with three touchdowns. But the Crimson Tide picked him off twice as they led 56-23 late in the fourth quarter.

Significance of Kamario Taylor

Saturday rose as a crucial showdown for the Bulldogs. Especially for a team long considered one of the bottom feeders of the SEC. But this Mississippi State team welcomed a top 10 foe while being nationally-ranked itself.

The Bulldogs’ 16th ranking marked their highest spot since the days of Dak Prescott at quarterback. Head coach Jeff Lebby elevated Mississippi State to a ranking for the first time since taking over the program.

And he’s leaned into Taylor to reignite interest and enthusiasm for the Bulldogs.

Taylor entered this contest throwing 14 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He also threw for 1,192 yards while adding 185 rushing yards.

Mississippi State took down No. 19 Missouri one week ago to catapult past the top 20 of the national rankings. So this SEC showdown presented the Bulldogs a chance to make a new name for themselves in the uber competitive conference. But now fans gasped at the sight of Taylor leaving.

Update on Taylor During Alabama Rout

While Taylor walked off under his own power, he still has a concerning injury for Bulldog fans. He wore a walking boot over his right leg on the sidelines.

Suspicion regarding Taylor’s health surfaced, though, toward the end of the Missouri game as On3’s Chris Low noted.

“Alabama’s defensive front has been lights out, but it’s obvious Kamario Taylor is not 100 percent nor moving the way he normally does. Hasn’t really looked to run or scramble unless Bama defenders were right on top of him. He was limping around at the end of the game last week,” Low posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Taylor flashed his potential in the game against the seventh-ranked team in the nation. But did endure one pick six against Alabama’s Dijon Lee. He also delivered a 45-yard dime into the end zone late in the third quarter.

But now fans are concerned over the state of his health. Especially with Mississippi State fans aiming to see a culture change, or even a stunning appearance in the College Football Playoffs. Fans will hope Saturday isn’t the last time Taylor sees the field.