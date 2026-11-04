NC State Interviews Super Bowl Champion as Philip Rivers Gets Familiar Competition

The NC State Wolfpack could turn to a familiar quarterback to lead their next chapter, and Russell Wilson has now taken a step toward that possibility. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Wilson interviewed for the program’s head coaching vacancy Tuesday. His involvement adds another recognizable name to a search that already includes Philip Rivers.

For Wolfpack fans, the connection is obvious. Both quarterbacks starred at NC State before building lengthy NFL careers. Now, the program is considering whether that experience and familiarity could translate into leadership from the sideline.

Russell Wilson Interviews for NC State Opening

Wilson played three seasons for NC State from 2008 through 2010 before transferring to Wisconsin. He later led Seattle to a Super Bowl championship and became one of the NFL’s most recognizable quarterbacks. After retiring in June, he joined CBS Sports as an analyst.

The reported interview introduces a different possibility for his next football chapter. Broadcasting allows Wilson to explain the game from outside the building. Coaching would require him to shape everything happening inside it, from player development to the staff responsible for executing his vision.

That distinction should guide the conversation around his candidacy. Playing quarterback at an elite level provides insight into preparation, leadership and offensive football. Running a college program adds recruiting, roster management and organizational responsibilities that demand their own evaluation.

Wilson’s history gives him a compelling story to tell prospective players. The question for NC State is how he would support that message with experienced assistants and a sustainable plan. An interview gives the school an opportunity to examine those details.

Philip Rivers Adds Another Familiar Option

Rivers brings a different background to the discussion. He has coached at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama since 2021, providing experience leading a team after his playing career. ESPN reported that he wants to finish the current high school season.

That experience does not eliminate the adjustment involved in taking over a college program. However, it gives NC State another set of qualifications to compare with Wilson’s. The shared Wolfpack connection should begin the evaluation rather than settle it.

NC State opened the search after firing Dave Doeren on October 24. Neither Wilson nor Rivers has been announced as his replacement. Their candidacies nevertheless create an intriguing possibility: a former Wolfpack quarterback returning with responsibility for the entire program.

For fans, the names generate excitement. The eventual plan must justify it.