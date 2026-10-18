NDSU Loses RB to Injury vs. Nevada

North Dakota State is seeing the physicality of FBS play take a toll, and it cost the Bison a running back during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against Nevada.

Bison running back Nyeoti Punni went down with an injury with 12:49 left in the game, and he was helped off the field by trainers. Punni had 46 yards on 11 carries for the game, and he had 129 yards on 27 carries for the season going into Saturday.

NDSU already had one running back down for the game with D.J. Scott out ahead of time due to injury. Scott had 73 carries for 306 yards and four touchdowns in the first six games.

Injuries have been a concern of late for the Bison, and it will continue to be a challenge in Mountain West Conference play. That included quarterback Nathan Hayes’ status last week against UNLV, but he ultimately played.

NDSU Picked Up Steam After Slow Start

The Bison stumbled out the gate on Saturday against Nevada, as the Wolfpack built an 11-0 lead during the first half, and NDSU didn’t have answers on offense.

Hayes and company finally found a rhythm as he led two touchdowns drives, and wide receiver Jackson Williams‘ kick six put the Bison ahead 19-11 at the break. In the second half, Bison kicker Drew Klein kicked a 39-yard field goal and Hayes hit a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Reis Kessel as they built a 31-17 lead.

NDSU’s defense gave up more than 10 points at home for the first time this season, but the Bison defense ultimately made the plays needed to rally and maintain the lead. That included picking off Nevada quarterback A.J. Bianco twice, and the Bison held the Wolfpack under 100 yards rushing despite being a run-heavy team.

The Bison needed a bounce-back performance after the loss to UNLV the week before and to get ready for a Mountain West showdown with New Mexico on Oct. 24.