NDSU Handed Unwanted First Amid Stunning Performance vs. Nevada

North Dakota State has looked at home in the FBS through six games going into Saturday, but the Nevada Wolfpack crashed the party.

The Wolfpack handed the Bison a double-digit deficit for the first time in the FBS era with an 11-0 lead in the first half. Nevada’s early 15-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback A.J. Bianco ended a two-game streak of no offensive touchdowns allowed.

Coming off a 13-7 loss to UNLV, the Bison looked stunned at home against the Wolfpack in a mostly lackluster first half. The Bison couldn’t move the ball consistently, a problem the week before, and both the defense and special teams gave up plays.

NDSU didn’t trail for the first five games of the season, which included wins over Air Force and Wyoming in Mountain West Conference play. The Bison trailed for the first time last week against UNLV after a pick-six but tied the game 7-7 before halftime.

NDSU Rallies Big For a Halftime Lead

NDSU struggled with the passing attack before a late scoring drive in the final minute of the first half. Bison quarterback Nathan Hayes turned things around for that drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mekhi Collins.

The Bison then closed the first half with a bang, by wide receiver Jackson Williams returning a missed field goal 100 yards for a touchdown. That gave the Bison a 19-11 lead at the half despite the sluggish start.

Hayes finished 12-17 for 78 yards and a touchdown in the first half with a 128.5 passer rating. He also rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown, and that score pulled the Bison within 11-6.

NDSU had 115 yards rushing overall, and running back Myles Mitchell led the way with 39 yards on eight carries. Fellow running back Nyeoti Punni rushed for 29 yards on seven carries, and Williams had 18 yards on two attempts.

Williams wasn’t a factor in the passing attack with just a catch for nine yards on two targets. Wide receiver Chris Kiel ended up being Hayes’ go-to guy in the first half with three receptions for 28 yards, and Collins had two catches for 33 yards.

NDSU’s defense stepped up despite giving up two scoring drives and held the Wolfpack scoreless after the 11-0 deficit. The Bison allowed 115 total yards for the first half.