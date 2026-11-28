The Ohio State Buckeyes have been very firm in how they’ve chosen to use their quarterbacks this season.

Julian Sayin was going to be the no-doubt starter as long as he was healthy, but it was when Sayin got injured against Indiana on Oct. 17 that things got particularly interesting.

The Buckeyes had former five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair — from Bellefontaine, Ohio — in his second year on campus, but they didn’t turn to him.

Instead, head coach Ryan Day opted to start Luke Fahey, and it has been Fahey the entire way down the stretch. St. Clair hasn’t gotten a snap.

Fahey is the starter again on Saturday against Michigan in “The Game.”

St. Clair’s future seems more and more likely to reside somewhere other than Columbus.

Tavien St. Clair Transfer Update

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales published a new article on Wednesday in which he named a bunch of “quarterbacks to watch” ahead of the window when players will be entering the transfer portal.

St. Clair was one of only a few backup QBs to make the list — but his recruiting pedigree and his current program, along with a bit of confusion about his role, have made him notable enough to show up in such a list.

“St. Clair was the Buckeyes’ third-team quarterback before Sayin’s injury and hasn’t received any meaningful snaps,” Morales wrote. “Fahey is ahead of him on the depth chart, so St. Clair, a former five-star, will have to move on if he wants to find playing time.”

St. Clair is believed to have strong arm talent, but it’s not clear what has otherwise held him out of action. His transfer value would be fascinating to follow, if he indeed chooses to leave.

Ohio State QB Future

Ohio State has multiple moving parts on its future QB depth chart.

Julian Sayin could come back, transfer or leave for the NFL.

Fahey, too, will then have a choice about whether to stick around or pursue a transfer — particularly if Sayin decides to return to Columbus.

St. Clair seems like the most obvious transfer candidate — it just feels like a matter of time now.