Ex-NFL Tight End Rips Idea of Ohio State QB Luke Fahey Being Called ‘Elite’

The Ohio State Buckeyes hand the offense over to Luke Fahey on Halloween. The true freshman quarterback earns the grand opportunity to lead the nation’s No. 2 team past USC. Plus show why he earned the “elite” label by fans once he committed to the Buckeyes.

But one analyst ripped Fahey getting called elite. Especially right before he makes his first-ever collegiate start behind center.

Who Called Out ‘Elite’ Label Linked to Luke Fahey

Ex-Jacksonville Jaguars tight end and past Oregon Ducks star George Wrighster III encouraged fans to pipe down on calling Fahey “elite.”

“Something has to stop with the way college football analysts and fans talk about true freshmen players,” Wrighster began.

He later responded to one fan who told him Fahey would look like other elite quarterbacks. But Wrighster blasted that thought.

“Luke Fahey is not an elite quarterback,” Wrighster is overheard saying in a viral clip that surfaced Friday evening.

Granted, Wrighster added how Fahey might reach that echelon down the road. Yet still dropped an explanation on why he denies handing out the elite label.

George Wrighster’s Truth Bomb on ‘Elite’ QB Play

Wrighster dropped this truth bomb next on why “elite” isn’t the correct term here to describe Fahey.

“He has not played nor has not started [yet]. Your elite-ness starts over as soon as you get to college,” Wrighster said.

Indeed, past high school stars including the five stars or four stars begin from ground zero after the prep level. Star rankings are eliminated by schools. Regardless if someone was a five or four-star. College programs care more about who will produce and create a championship atmosphere.

“When you go to college, you are not elite until you are elite in college. Your elite-ness gets deleted,” Wrighster added. “You start back over from scratch. Can we understand that, please?”

Wrighster fired off this message with this clear intent: Preventing folks from calling someone who’s never played CFB before the “e” word.

Can Luke Fahey Thrive Versus USC?

Fahey faces an up-and-down defensive unit at USC. And goes against a school that passed on him during his recruiting cycle. Creating the perfect storm for Fahey to make a name for himself on Saturday.

This USC defense surrenders lots of points, boding well for Fahey to go off. The Trojans have allowed 20 or more points in seven of their eight games. And that includes allowing 41 to unranked Oregon, then 24 to previously unranked Wisconsin.

Fahey can pick apart this defense if he earns time to throw. He already has dynamic wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to lean into. Plus receives a towering 6-foot-6 option in Chris Henry Jr. too.

USC enters its own venue with its backs against the wall too. Coach Lincoln Riley faces mounting pressure to lead USC into the national title picture. An OSU victory potentially eliminates USC from the Big Ten title game picture, plus College Football Playoff race.

Fahey doesn’t need to deliver an elite game to prevail either. Especially with the weapons at his disposal. All Saturday does is present a grand chance to start writing his legacy.