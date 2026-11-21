Ohio State’s late-season quest to reach the College Football Playoff has the potential to be even more exciting than you’d think, if the Buckeyes can pull off the feat of reaching the CFP.

That’s because Julian Sayin’s injury return timeline appears to be shifting in a positive direction. Maybe, just maybe, the starting quarterback could get back on the field if OSU is in the College Football Playoff.

There’s a lot of ‘ifs’ involved in this equation, so take it all with a bit of hesitancy.

But the latest news is positive on Sayin, and that’s all Ohio State fans can hope for.

Julian Sayin Injury Update, Return Timeline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke to reporters earlier this week and offered a short but intriguing update on Sayin’s health.

Day said, “It’s moving better than I thought it would, for sure.”

That was in regards to Sayin’s recovery, and it’s interesting in the context of what Day has said in the past

Day said in the first week of November that he didn’t expect Sayin to be back “next month” — one can assume he meant December.

But if Sayin is recovering quicker than expected, does that put December back in play?

It’s certainly something to watch in the weeks ahead. Day’s comments will be heavily scrutinized by Buckeyes fans.

Sayin hurt his throwing arm against Indiana on Oct. 17 and hasn’t played since. For a while, it sounded in reading the tea leaves like it was a certain season-ending injury.

Now? It sounds like there’s a chance.

Ohio State CFP Scenarios

Ohio State enters Saturday ranked No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings. They likely have to get to No. 11, with Boise State (or a different Group of 6 team) to occupy No. 12.

The Buckeyes play Nebraska and then Michigan. They have to win both or their CFP hopes will die right there.

Then they need help. No. 13 Oregon already won Friday night, so that’s one less opportunity to move up.

In general, though, Ohio State needs to close with two wins behind QB Luke Fahey, get a few upsets elsewhere, and then see if Sayin’s arm is ready to rock for the College Football Playoff.