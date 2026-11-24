The Ohio State Buckeyes have only the slimmest of chances of making the Big Ten championship game — so slim they might as well be zero — and no better chance of making the College Football Playoff.

That makes Saturday’s clash with “That Team Up North” — Michigan — more or less a miniature Super Bowl in Columbus. Winning over the arch-nemesis would make this bumpy season feel a lot better.

Particularly considering the unusual struggles this season for the Buckeyes, every action leading into the Michigan game will get plenty of attention.

And one choice made by Ohio State head coach Ryan Day for this week is particularly odd.

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Makes Unusual Decision Before Michigan Game

Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day talks to the media plenty.

His assistant coaches don’t have as many obligations with the press, though — although Ohio State doesn’t shield them entirely, either. Veteran coordinators Arthur Smith and Matt Patricia are well-versed in what it’s like to deal with the media. They were both head coaches in the NFL.

But this week, Day is doing something unusual. On Tuesday, Day will hold a press conference with local reporters — and so will Smith and Patricia.

The exact setup wasn’t immediately clear, but just the decision is an odd one.

Sure, these guys have all spent time answering questions this season — but what is Day’s purpose for having it all happen essentially together? Reporters will get to make inquiries of all three coaches on the same day.

This could hint at a larger storyline, or it’s just one way Ohio State has decided to operate differently this week.

Criticisms for Coordinators

Both coordinators have been criticized at different points this season.

Smith at least has a built-in excuse — since Julian Sayin got hurt on Oct. 17, the Buckeyes have been forced to operate with an inexperienced QB, Luke Fahey.

The defensive coordinator Patricia has high-end talents across his depth chart, and so the Ohio State defense struggling in recent weeks has been more confusing.

Either way, both guys have been a part of this four-loss season that Ohio State wouldn’t have imagined. It hasn’t been fun for anyone involved.