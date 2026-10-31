How Long is Julian Sayin Out? Why Ohio State Injury Return Timeline is Murky

Quarterback is the most important position in sports, and the Ohio State Buckeyes entered this season with one of the best QBs in college football, Julian Sayin.

That makes it clear that the last thing Ohio State needed was an injury to Sayin, but that’s exactly what happened when the Buckeyes won at Indiana on Oct. 17.

Sayin didn’t finish that game. He sustained an injury to his right (throwing) arm and ended the game on the sideline in a sling.

The Buckeyes turned to backup Luke Fahey that day, and it’ll likely be Fahey getting the first shot at replacing Sayin.

Ohio State had a bye on Oct. 24, and they’re back in action on Halloween night at USC.

Fahey could also have competition from former five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair, but the Buckeyes seem to like the moxie that Fahey brings.

Regardless of how the backups perform, though, fans will be waiting for Sayin. The upside of this team likely depends on Sayin’s health.

And at the moment, there’s still a lot there that’s a mystery.

How Long is Julian Sayin Out?

Sayin’s injury return timeline is murky.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has used the word “indefinitely” to describe the length of Sayin’s potential absence.

That word, of course, isn’t really a helpful descriptor of time. It just creates uncertainty.

Maybe someone will report more details eventually that give a better idea of exactly what injury Sayin sustained and what kind of timeline goes along with that. At least heading into Saturday’s game at USC, though, there was still a lot of mystery around the indefinite Sayin absence.

Why Isn’t Julian Sayin’s Injury Return Timeline Clear?

It’s fair that Ohio State wouldn’t want to put more details out. They don’t want to give their future opponents the benefit of knowing what the scoop is with Sayin.

They could also still be considering options. They may want to see what Fahey (or St. Clair) looks like before totally committing to the plan for recovery for Sayin.

This is a Buckeyes program that wants to win a national championship every season. A healthy Sayin gave them the best chance to do that, but he’s not healthy at the moment.

Sayin also has an NFL future to consider, and while it might not be at the front of his mind, it’s also something that will remain in the picture. How would a Sayin return this season, or a more cautious approach instead, impact his potential for the 2027 NFL Draft, if he chooses to go that route?

There’s a lot of unknowns not just for the Ohio State fanbase but for the people inside the building, too. It’s definitely not how they would’ve drawn this season up.