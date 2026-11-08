Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith Will Start Being Asked 1 Question

Ohio State’s season changed when Julian Sayin was injured against Indiana on Oct. 17.

They lost on Halloween to USC, then on Saturday, Nov. 7 to Oregon. Two losses in a row, now three on the season, and the Buckeyes are unlikely to make the College Football Playoff.

Luke Fahey, a three-star true freshman quarterback from Mission Viejo High School in California, was Ohio State’s choice to take over for Sayin.

And aside from the way this all impacted the Buckeyes — it impacted Jeremiah Smith.

Smith had a chance to win the Heisman Trophy this season. He still might, but it’s a lot harder with Fahey.

And then there’s the reality of college football players who are on the verge of the NFL, like Smith is — at some point, they start getting asked about shutting it down.

Will Jeremiah Smith End His Season Early?

There’s no indication that Smith will end his season early. He kept playing for Ohio State on Saturday even down three scores in the second half.

Everyone talks about how much of a competitor he is, and it doesn’t feel like empty talk. Smith appears to truly be on that level. It’s tough to get as good as Smith is without being one.

And Ohio State’s season isn’t a lost cause yet — far from it. More than anything, the Michigan game still looms on Nov. 28.

Still — there’ll be less questions to Smith about Ohio State’s season, and more questions about his future.

At some point, Smith is expected to leave for the NFL. It’s just a matter of when he announces it.

And with Ohio State’s CFP chances pretty much gone, Smith is closer than ever to heading to the next level.

When is Jeremiah Smith Going to the NFL?

Smith is eligible to head to the NFL after this season.

He hasn’t specifically said yet that he will do so, but it would be a shock if Smith wasn’t in the 2027 NFL Draft.

He’ll be in the running to be the No. 1 overall pick, and certainly should be the top WR off the board.

It’s just a bummer that he hasn’t gotten to have a better final team season in an Ohio State uniform.