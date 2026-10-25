Ohio State’s QB Decision Point Arrives After Sayin Injury for Fahey, St. Clair

The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to have a different quarterback this week, but who will it be at USC?

That’s the question that Ohio State officially has to answer this week after Julian Sayin’s injury against Indiana.

The Buckeyes got a bye on Oct. 24, but with that Saturday done, it’s game week for Ohio State as they prepare to return to action against the Trojans.

Someone is going to be named the starting quarterback, potentially having earned the gig in practice, and then it’ll be up to them to keep the Buckeyes in College Football Playoff contention.

The options are Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair. At some point this week, Buckeyes fans will learn how this competition has shaken out.

Julian Sayin Injury

Maybe a Jeremiah Smith injury would be just as costly, but a Sayin injury is clearly one Ohio State couldn’t afford.

He’s a star quarterback who makes the Buckeyes’ offense go, and it’s not easy to replace a stud QB.

Sayin hurt his right (throwing) arm against Indiana, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day has said that Sayin will be out “indefinitely.”

The lack of a timeline is definitely a concern, and it sure makes it seem like the Buckeyes are going to have to deal with a backup for a long stretch going forward.

Luke Fahey vs. Tavien St. Clair

When Sayin left the game against Indiana, the Buckeyes went with Fahey as the replacement.

He wasn’t asked to do much, though, as Ohio State held on by just inches when a would-be Nick Marsh touchdown catch instead featured a foot barely out of bounds.

Fahey was a much less-heralded recruit than St. Clair, who was a five-star quarterback out of Bellefontaine, Ohio. Despite that, it seems Fahey was trusted at least a bit more in Bloomington.

The Buckeyes will have spent their bye week figuring things out and will have to finalize it this week. They have to strike a balance between reliability and upside, because this is a team not just trying to tread water but one that wants to win a national title.

If Sayin really is out for a long stretch, Ohio State can’t afford to get this wrong. There’s tons of skill all over the field for the Buckeyes, which helps, but quarterback remains the most important position in sports. Fahey or St. Clair will have to get Ohio State to the promised land if Sayin isn’t around to do it himself.