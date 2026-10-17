Ohio State’s Ryan Day Receives Unexpected Apology From Indiana Star Player After Win

The Ohio State Buckeyes earned a hard-fought 19-15 victory over Indiana on Saturday, October 17, but one of the most memorable moments involving head coach Ryan Day happened after the final whistle.

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker approached Day following the game to apologize for his actions during last season’s Big Ten Championship celebration, when he made an obscene gesture directed at Ohio State.

The exchange, captured by NBC4 and shared on X by Joe Nugent, offered an unexpected moment of sportsmanship between two competitors following an emotional Big Ten showdown.

Charlie Becker found Ryan Day right after the game to apologize for his O-H-F-U last year on stage at the Big Ten Championship game. Charlie’s dad Dave played for Ohio State in the 90’s @nbc4i https://t.co/rFRrIbWSsJ — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) October 17, 2026

What made the interaction particularly meaningful was Becker’s personal connection to the Buckeyes. His father, Dave Becker, played football at Ohio State in 1995.

Indiana’s Charlie Becker Approaches Ohio State HC Ryan Day With Personal Apology

Following Indiana’s victory over Ohio State in the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game, Becker attracted attention for a celebratory gesture mocking the Buckeyes.

Charlie Becker let Ohio State fans hear it after the game https://t.co/mCdsUIBgfq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025

The moment became part of the rivalry’s growing intensity, particularly as Indiana established itself among college football’s elite programs. However, Becker apparently wanted to make something clear to Day when the teams met again Saturday.

In the video captured by NBC4, Becker can be heard appearing to apologize for his previous actions and explain that the gesture did not represent the person he wanted to be. Day responded warmly to the Indiana receiver, and Becker reiterated that he had spent considerable time thinking about the incident.

Rather than allowing last year’s celebration to remain the lasting impression, Becker made a point of approaching the opposing coach directly. The exchange stood out because it happened immediately after another emotional meeting between the programs.

Charlie Becker’s Ohio State Family Connection Makes Moment Special

Becker’s relationship with Ohio State goes beyond playing against the Buckeyes. His father, Dave, lettered for Ohio State in 1995, giving the Indiana receiver a personal connection to the program he helped defeat in last season’s conference championship. Becker previously described growing up watching Ohio State football with his family, making his eventual matchups against the Buckeyes particularly meaningful.

On Saturday, he also delivered an impressive performance despite Indiana’s loss, catching nine passes for 165 yards. The performance reinforced his importance to Indiana’s offense, but his postgame interaction with Day revealed another side of the competitive receiver.

There was no requirement for Becker to seek out the Ohio State coach after the game. He could have walked off the field and left last year’s controversy behind him. Instead, he took responsibility for a moment he apparently regretted.

For Day, who had just guided Ohio State to a significant road victory, the exchange provided an opportunity to acknowledge a young player’s attempt to make things right. College football rivalries often produce emotional celebrations, heated exchanges and unforgettable moments.

Sometimes, though, the most meaningful moments happen when the competition ends. Becker’s apology served as a reminder that fierce competition and mutual respect can coexist, even between programs with plenty of recent history.