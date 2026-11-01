Hi, Subscriber

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Drops Honest Quote on QB Luke Fahey After USC Loss

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Ohio State v USC
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes’ season is officially on life support after losing 30-18 to the USC Trojans on Saturday night.

It was clear that things were going to be challenging for the Buckeyes in several ways, as true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey was making his first career start with starter Julian Sayin injured.

However, the Buckeyes knew going into the game that they would have to rely on their defense and special teams to step up and lead the charge. And that ultimately didn’t happen.

Fahey’s Performance Against USC

While Fahey’s command of the offense wasn’t perfect and the Buckeyes struggled mightily in the red zone, having to settle for four field goals in the game, the freshman actually held his own and battled all night long.

He completed 21 of 28 passes with a handful of drops by the wide receivers mixed in. He threw for 260 yards and a touchdown while committing zero turnovers.

The Buckeyes rushed for 204 yards on the ground as a team, with running back Bo Jackson carrying it 21 times for 121 yards.

Yet, they simply couldn’t convert their drives into touchdowns, and the defense struggled in just about every facet. That put even more pressure on Fahey to be the hero, which simply wasn’t a realistic way to win the game.

Ryan Day Drops Honest Quote on Fahey

Speaking to the media after the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day fully defended Fahey, citing that they did not do a good enough job as a team to put him in a position to be successful.

“At the end of the day, as a team, we weren’t able – to me – to play well enough to support a young freshman quarterback who was making his first start on the road,” Day said after the loss.

“I think for Luke, he competed. It wasn’t perfect,” Day added before noting the wide receiver drops as another issue that wasn’t beneficial to the young QB.

Looking at Ohio State

The Buckeyes are now a two-loss team, and their backs are firmly against the wall moving forward.

They have four games remaining and will likely have to win all of them to get into the College Football Playoff, starting with a home matchup against Oregon next week. After that, they’ll face Northwestern, Nebraska and Michigan.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Drops Honest Quote on QB Luke Fahey After USC Loss

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Ohio State News

More Heavy on Ohio State News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x