Oregon State’s Jesse Legree Gets Huge Heisman Update

The player that every few Division I teams wanted will soon be the player they all want in this modern era of the transfer portal.

But Jesse Legree’s future is still the future. In the present, the true freshman wide receiver for the Oregon State Beavers is making the most fascinating Heisman Trophy case in recent memory.

There would be no precedent for a player like Legree to win the award, so he probably won’t.

But there’s also never really been such an out-of-nowhere superstar like Legree has been as a freshman for the Beavers, who now play in the Mountain West Conference after they were left behind by their Pac 12 rivals.

Legree might not have been known by all but the most diehard fans heading into this season. Now, more and more followers of the sport learn his name each and every week.

Jesse Legree Heisman Update

Legree has been so good that USA Today’s Austin Curtright has added him to his “Heisman momentum meter.”

“Legree, a true freshman, now leads the country with 932 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns after torching San Diego State for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 10 receptions in Week 6,” Curtright writes. “Legree, averaging 24.5 yards per reception this season, has gone for at least 100 yards in every game and has scored two or more touchdowns in three consecutive contests.”

Curtright sums up the case like this: “It’s time for college football to start taking Oregon State receiver Jesse Legree seriously as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.”

In his rankings, Curtright currently puts Legree at No. 11, one spot behind Ohio State QB Julian Sayin and one spot ahead of Indiana QB Josh Hoover.

“Sure, Legree and quarterback Braden Atkinson are tearing up Mountain West competition,” Curtright writes. “But no one else in the conference is remotely doing the same against the same teams.”

It’s been a long time since anyone like Legree won the Heisman — and even then, it was a quarterback at an independent, Ty Detmer.

“There hasn’t been a non-Power Four Heisman winner since Ty Detmer won the award in 1990,” Curtright writes, referencing the former BYU QB. “Legree’s insane start to the season is going to force the hand of Heisman voters, should it continue.”

Jesse Legree Recruiting

Legree was a 5-foot-10, 172-pound wide receiver coming out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. He was a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports.

His only offer from a Power 4 school came from Pittsburgh out of the ACC.

His offer list also included Temple, Buffalo, Ohio, Delaware State, LIU, Rhode Island, Stony Brook, Towson and Wofford.

Pitt must’ve seen something here, but no other big school offered Legree.

There’s no telling what he’ll do after the season, but if he chooses to enter the transfer portal, he’ll be one of the most sought-after players in the country — and bringing a few Heisman votes with him wouldn’t hurt.