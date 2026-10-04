Pitt Earns Reward Pat Narduzzi Demanded After Win at Virginia Tech

It didn’t happen the week prior, but the Pitt Panthers finally earned the reward and respect they wanted. Revealed on Sunday, Pitt has officially entered the Associated Press’ poll at No. 25.

Pitt’s jumps into the most prestigious and historic national poll after securing an upset victory on the road against the previously unbeaten Virginia Tech Hokies. The Panthers‘ win, by far their biggest of the season to date, didn’t come without drama.

Pitt’s Win Over Virginia Tech Was Enough to Propel Panthers Into AP Poll

Pitt won the game 35-33 despite almost slandering a comeback of their own in the final minutes. After storming back from an early 14-0 hole, Pitt dominated most of the second half thanks to forcing four interceptions. Virginia Tech then managed to take advantage of starting quarterback Mason Heintschel leaving the game with an injury – he’s since been announced as out for the season with a torn ACL, and created a nine-point swing of a safety and subsequent touchdown.

However, Virginia Tech’s late effort would end up being all for nothing, as kicker John Love would slightly hook what would’ve been a game-winning field goal wide left, granted some Hokies fans are still arguing that he actually made the kick.

Pat Narduzzi Had Some Choice Words for the Voters After the Game

And then immediately following the game, the always outspoken Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi delivered a rant directed right at the AP voters.

“Wow. We’ve got a helluva football team,” Narduzzi, now in his 12th season at Pitt, said in his postgame on-field interview. “Now any of those voters out there, if they wake their asses up, they might figure that out. And I’ll tell you what, we beat a damn good football team in Virginia Tech.”

Two days later, Narduzzi got his wish, although still just barely and behind fellow ACC team SMU, sitting at 4-1, but at No. 24.

Pitt’s Overall Schedule Previously Kept Them Unranked

Of course, the delay in raking 5-0 (2-0, ACC) Pitt prior to the strong effort in Blacksburg was due to what was considered an easy schedule. Pitt opened the season destroying Miami (OH), but then beat two Power Four teams in Syracuse and UCF. However, both Syracuse and UCF have their weaknesses and those wins didn’t hold as much weight as Narduzzi clearly thought they should. But the win over Virginia Tech was enough.

Narduzzi is now tasked with making sure Pitt, even without Heintschel, defends their ranking moving forward, with 2-2 (0-1, ACC) North Carolina traveling to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10 at noon ET.