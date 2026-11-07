Syracuse Receives $50,000 Punishment From ACC After SMU Upset

The Syracuse Orange pulled off a major upset for the hopes of their college football season on Saturday.

They led big against SMU, gave the lead away, then rallied to pull off an impressive victory over the then-No. 19 team in the country.

Students stormed the field as soon as the clock hit zero, amplifying the excitement of the scene.

Just one problem: Conferences don’t want people storming the field after games. It can set up dangerous situations for players and coaches, at least if it gets out of control.

So the Atlantic Coast Conference punished Syracuse.

Syracuse Punished for Field Storm

The news came out on Friday that Syracuse is being fined for the field storm.

The amount? A $50,000 fine.

The ACC announces Syracuse has been fined $50,000 following the field storming after SMU, which was found to violate the league’s security despite being fairly well-controlled. Syracuse did appeal, according to a league source, but the appeal was not successful. — chris carlson (@ccarlsononSU) November 6, 2026

The Orange won’t mind that relatively small payment, though. College sports is big-money business, and the win over SMU is much more important than $50K going out of their pockets.

Huge Stretch in Syracuse’s Season

This is a huge stretch in Syracuse’s season, and the kind of run that might preserve Fran Brown’s job security, too.

The Orange won two weeks ago over Bill Belichick and North Carolina in overtime. Steve Angeli threw a touchdown to Calvin Russell, the five-star freshman, and then they went for 2 — and Angeli connected with Russell on the 2-pointer to win the game.

Then on Saturday, they had the thrilling win over the SMU Mustangs.

This Saturday, Nov. 7 — it’s Clemson coming to the Carrier Dome. The Tigers are only 2.5-point favorites. The Orange have a legitimate chance.

A win over Clemson would be the kind of statement that shows Syracuse can push its way toward a reasonably solid bowl game, and proof of concept that what Brown has done in Syracuse is really working, even after a couple of down years.

So hey — $50,000 is no big deal.