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Syracuse Receives $50,000 Punishment From ACC After SMU Upset

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SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Fran Brown of the Syracuse Orange looks on during the fourth quarter against the SMU Mustangs at JMA Wireless Dome on October 31, 2026 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Rebecca Villagracia/Getty Images)

The Syracuse Orange pulled off a major upset for the hopes of their college football season on Saturday.

They led big against SMU, gave the lead away, then rallied to pull off an impressive victory over the then-No. 19 team in the country.

Students stormed the field as soon as the clock hit zero, amplifying the excitement of the scene.

Just one problem: Conferences don’t want people storming the field after games. It can set up dangerous situations for players and coaches, at least if it gets out of control.

So the Atlantic Coast Conference punished Syracuse.

Syracuse Punished for Field Storm

GettySYRACUSE, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Demetres Samuel Jr. #1 of the Syracuse Orange celebrates following a play during the first quarter against the SMU Mustangs at JMA Wireless Dome on October 31, 2026 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Rebecca Villagracia/Getty Images)

The news came out on Friday that Syracuse is being fined for the field storm.

The amount? A $50,000 fine.

The Orange won’t mind that relatively small payment, though. College sports is big-money business, and the win over SMU is much more important than $50K going out of their pockets.

Huge Stretch in Syracuse’s Season

GettySYRACUSE, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: The Syracuse Orange celebrate following a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the SMU Mustangs at JMA Wireless Dome on October 31, 2026 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Rebecca Villagracia/Getty Images)

This is a huge stretch in Syracuse’s season, and the kind of run that might preserve Fran Brown’s job security, too.

The Orange won two weeks ago over Bill Belichick and North Carolina in overtime. Steve Angeli threw a touchdown to Calvin Russell, the five-star freshman, and then they went for 2 — and Angeli connected with Russell on the 2-pointer to win the game.

Then on Saturday, they had the thrilling win over the SMU Mustangs.

This Saturday, Nov. 7 — it’s Clemson coming to the Carrier Dome. The Tigers are only 2.5-point favorites. The Orange have a legitimate chance.

A win over Clemson would be the kind of statement that shows Syracuse can push its way toward a reasonably solid bowl game, and proof of concept that what Brown has done in Syracuse is really working, even after a couple of down years.

So hey — $50,000 is no big deal.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Syracuse Receives $50,000 Punishment From ACC After SMU Upset

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