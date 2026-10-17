Steve Sarkisian Makes Alarming Statement About Texas Offense After Crushing Loss

This raises a bunch of questions surrounding the state of the Texas offense as a whole. The running back position has largely been underwhelming, as Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers aren’t stepping up as expected. The same is accurate at the wide receiver spot, as Cam Coleman isn’t living up to his billing consistently enough. The bulk of the conversation will be around the quarterback position. Second-year starting QB Arch Manning is facing heat in his own right. The prodigy has been the subject of ire amongst Texas and those around the nation alike. In the light of controversy, it doesn’t seem as if Manning’s job is secure at the moment – if Sarkisian’s words are in a literal sense. How Texas, Manning Move Past Pair of Demoralizing Losses

The Longhorns’ hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff are dwindling. The path to reaching the tournament will require a 9-3 record (at worst) – with the schedule not easing up moving forward.

For starters, Sarkisian and the Longhorns are taking on top-10 Ole Miss next Saturday. The Rebels own one of the best offenses in the country, as well as a top-shelf quarterback to drive the skill position talent. Beyond this, the Longhorns take on Mississippi State (potentially QB Kamario Taylor as well) on Halloween.

Texas then travels to take on #13 Missouri and #22 LSU in high-stakes road games against teams that are heating up. The last two games are relatively simple to win (Arkansas/Texas A&M), but a combination of two losses prior to this effectively ends their season.

How exactly can Sarkisian adjust to prevent a complete collapse? Does this possibly include sending Manning to the bench?

It seems to be on the table, but there will likely be several days of deliberation before a decision of this magnitude is made. While Dia Bell is a blue-chip prospect, he is a true freshman as well. Making this change would be incredibly risky, but it might be time to consider adding a spark to the Texas offense.

Texas could turn to reserves down the depth chart at running back and receiver as well. Whatever decisions Sarkisian and staff come to must take shape quickly.

The Longhorns are moving on to Ole Miss next week. The potential CFP elimination game will come into fold on Oct. 24 in Austin, Texas. The kickoff time is to be determined.