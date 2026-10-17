Hi, Subscriber

Steve Sarkisian Makes Alarming Statement About Texas Offense After Crushing Loss

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Texas HC Steve Sarkisian
Getty
DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns watches action during a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl on October 10, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Steve Sarkisian and the #7 Texas Longhorns (4-2, 1-2 SEC) are seeing the 2026 season slip away before their eyes.

Texas is coming off two losses in a two-week period after a 27-24 defeat to Florida on Saturday. This loss compounds frustrations, as Florida took them down in a home game without their starting QB in Aaron Philo.

In light of this, there is mounting pressure on Sarkisian. Read more on what the sixth-year head coach had to say about the offense below.

Sarkisian Will Evaluate Entirety of Texas Offense

The 52-year-old head coach left everything open-ended in regards to the state of the offense at this time (CJ Vogel).

“I have to evaluate everything.”
This raises a bunch of questions surrounding the state of the Texas offense as a whole. The running back position has largely been underwhelming, as Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers aren’t stepping up as expected. The same is accurate at the wide receiver spot, as Cam Coleman isn’t living up to his billing consistently enough.
The bulk of the conversation will be around the quarterback position. Second-year starting QB Arch Manning is facing heat in his own right. The prodigy has been the subject of ire amongst Texas and those around the nation alike. In the light of controversy, it doesn’t seem as if Manning’s job is secure at the moment – if Sarkisian’s words are in a literal sense.

How Texas, Manning Move Past Pair of Demoralizing Losses

The Longhorns’ hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff are dwindling. The path to reaching the tournament will require a 9-3 record (at worst) – with the schedule not easing up moving forward.

For starters, Sarkisian and the Longhorns are taking on top-10 Ole Miss next Saturday. The Rebels own one of the best offenses in the country, as well as a top-shelf quarterback to drive the skill position talent. Beyond this, the Longhorns take on Mississippi State (potentially QB Kamario Taylor as well) on Halloween.

Texas then travels to take on #13 Missouri and #22 LSU in high-stakes road games against teams that are heating up. The last two games are relatively simple to win (Arkansas/Texas A&M), but a combination of two losses prior to this effectively ends their season.

How exactly can Sarkisian adjust to prevent a complete collapse? Does this possibly include sending Manning to the bench?

It seems to be on the table, but there will likely be several days of deliberation before a decision of this magnitude is made. While Dia Bell is a blue-chip prospect, he is a true freshman as well. Making this change would be incredibly risky, but it might be time to consider adding a spark to the Texas offense.

Texas could turn to reserves down the depth chart at running back and receiver as well. Whatever decisions Sarkisian and staff come to must take shape quickly.

The Longhorns are moving on to Ole Miss next week. The potential CFP elimination game will come into fold on Oct. 24 in Austin, Texas. The kickoff time is to be determined.

Kevin Hicks Kevin is a 2024 graduate of Arizona State University. He has over three years of experience in media, having crafted his passion for multiple sports with a polished, distinct storytelling style. More about Kevin Hicks

0 Comments

Steve Sarkisian Makes Alarming Statement About Texas Offense After Crushing Loss

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x