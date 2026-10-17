Steve Sarkisian Makes Alarming Statement About Texas Offense After Crushing Loss

Steve Sarkisian and the #7 Texas Longhorns (4-2, 1-2 SEC) are seeing the 2026 season slip away before their eyes.
Texas is coming off two losses in a two-week period after a 27-24 defeat to Florida on Saturday. This loss compounds frustrations, as Florida took them down in a home game without their starting QB in Aaron Philo.
In light of this, there is mounting pressure on Sarkisian. Read more on what the sixth-year head coach had to say about the offense below.
Sarkisian Will Evaluate Entirety of Texas Offense
The 52-year-old head coach left everything open-ended in regards to the state of the offense at this time (CJ Vogel).
How Texas, Manning Move Past Pair of Demoralizing Losses
The Longhorns’ hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff are dwindling. The path to reaching the tournament will require a 9-3 record (at worst) – with the schedule not easing up moving forward.
For starters, Sarkisian and the Longhorns are taking on top-10 Ole Miss next Saturday. The Rebels own one of the best offenses in the country, as well as a top-shelf quarterback to drive the skill position talent. Beyond this, the Longhorns take on Mississippi State (potentially QB Kamario Taylor as well) on Halloween.
Texas then travels to take on #13 Missouri and #22 LSU in high-stakes road games against teams that are heating up. The last two games are relatively simple to win (Arkansas/Texas A&M), but a combination of two losses prior to this effectively ends their season.
How exactly can Sarkisian adjust to prevent a complete collapse? Does this possibly include sending Manning to the bench?
It seems to be on the table, but there will likely be several days of deliberation before a decision of this magnitude is made. While Dia Bell is a blue-chip prospect, he is a true freshman as well. Making this change would be incredibly risky, but it might be time to consider adding a spark to the Texas offense.
Texas could turn to reserves down the depth chart at running back and receiver as well. Whatever decisions Sarkisian and staff come to must take shape quickly.
The Longhorns are moving on to Ole Miss next week. The potential CFP elimination game will come into fold on Oct. 24 in Austin, Texas. The kickoff time is to be determined.
Steve Sarkisian Makes Alarming Statement About Texas Offense After Crushing Loss