Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Makes Clear Statement in Defense of Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns (4-1, 1-1 SEC) are unbeaten no longer.

Texas’ 27-24 loss to bitter rival Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon was a critical loss for their national title hopes this season.

It was also a completely avoidable loss, as quarterback Arch Manning threw an interception with under 10 seconds remaining. Oklahoma QB John Mateer pushed the ball just far enough to nail a game-winning field goal for the Sooners.

Follow what Sarkisian said about his star quarterback following the game below.

Sarkisian Makes Thoughts on Manning Clear

The 22-year-old Manning is catching heat from many different angles at the moment. Texas’ second-year starter is posting a modest 10-touchdown, five interception season to this point. His two interceptions were costly in the loss. There’s pressure from the outside for the prodigy to elevate his play soon, or face earning the “bust” label.

Sarkisian remains steadfast in his support of Manning as Texas’ starting quarterback through the ebbs and flows of the season (Inside Texas).

“I thought there was a level of confidence, consistency, and rhythm he was in when he was throwing the ball. We’ve got to continue to run the ball better so it’s not all on his shoulders.”

One of the most disappointing aspects of this Texas team independent of Manning is the run game. The duo of transfer backs (Hollywood Smothers, Raleek Brown) was clean on paper, but both are struggling with efficiency.

Perhaps the most clear path that Sarkisian can take is in giving Manning more freedom to create plays with his legs. Whether that’s via designed run calls, giving the green light to scramble, or anything in between, this might be the spark that the Texas offense needs.

Where Texas Goes From Here

The Longhorns will clearly no longer sit in the top spot in the AP Poll next week.

This is the least of their concerns at the moment, as Texas’ playoff hopes hinge on the four-game stretch from Oct. 24-Nov. 14.

The stretch starts with two home games against Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Ole Miss is facing an uncertain path this season themselves, with QB Trinidad Chambliss serving as a matchup challenge himself. The same is the case for Mississippi State, as Kamario Taylor is an electrifying talent.

The next two games are just as – if not more – crucial. Road games against Missouri and LSU will likely determine where Texas is ultimately heading as a contender. The former is firing on all cylinders at the moment and roster another matchup problem at QB in Austin Simmons. The latter are in a battle for their playoff lives as well, with Lane Kiffin facing pressure to win immediately.

At the moment, Sarkisian must place trust in Manning to win games for the Longhorns. This is asking a great deal of the 6’4″ quarterback, but it must come to fruition if the Longhorns want to reach their lofty goals. The first test over the final seven games of the year comes against a struggling Florida squad on Oct. 17.