Utah Football Coach Morgan Scalley Provides Grim Update on Former 5-Star Recruit

Entering the 2026 season, the Utah Utes seemingly faced major questions on the offensive line. After losing both Outland Trophy winner Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu to the first round of the NFL Draft, critics wondered whether the Utes would field a quality line this season.

Despite the initial uncertainty, the Utes’ offensive front has been among the better units in college football. Previously overlooked veterans like fifth-year senior Zereoue Williams, seventh-year senior Alex Harrison and others have seized their opportunities. Meanwhile, freshman Kelvin Obot has emerged as a rookie sensation, impressing during Utah’s opening games before starting at left guard against Iowa State.

Obot continued to play a large role as a starter on Utah’s O-line before suffering an injury during the team’s 27-24 win over the Colorado Buffaloes on October 17.

Now, after the Fruitland, Idaho product was conspicuously absent from the Utes’ 21-13 win over the Houston Cougars the following week, Utah coach Morgan Scalley has revealed that his squad could be without Obot for the foreseeable future.

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Utah Coach Morgan Scalley Says Kelvin Obot Could Miss the Rest of 2026, but Hope Remains

Scalley expressed hope that Obot’s injury would not be a long-term issue for the former five-star recruit (per On3/Rivals) or the team following the Colorado game. During his weekly press conference on Monday, though, the first-year head coach revealed that Obot could potentially be out for the season.

“No timetable,” Scalley responded when asked for an update on Obot, who came to Utah with his high school coach and Utes alum Jordan Gross (now the team’s offensive line coach).

“He’s not out for the season, but we’re still getting a second opinion on things, just to give him options as to what he wants to do. There is a possibility that he could be done for the season, depending on what that opinion comes back as. But, for right now, there’s still a possibility he plays.”

Much now hinges on this second opinion, but it may be difficult for Utes fans to feel optimistic after injuries have impacted the team’s championship potential in recent seasons.

In any event, Obot was rated in August by ESPN as the No. 1 freshman “poised to make an impact” in the Big 12 Conference. And while he’ll undoubtedly develop at the collegiate level, he’s already making a difference for the Utes, particularly in the run game.

Senior Roger Alderman started in Obot’s place versus Houston.

Utah’s O-Line Has Held Up Incredibly Well Despite Massive Offseason Losses

The Utes finished second nationally in rushing last season, averaging 266.3 rushing yards per contest with previous offensive coordinator Jason Beck calling the plays. Fast-forward to 2026 and, despite Beck’s move to Michigan (O-line coach Jim Harding also joined the Wolverines), and Fano and Lomu’s NFL moves, Utah continues to make life hard for opponents on the ground.

Through seven games this season, Utah is averaging a respectable 221.0 rushing yards per game despite an increased focus on its aerial attack. It’s a number that currently ranks 12th in the nation.

For his part, running back Wayshawn Parker joins the crowd of Utes giving credit to his O-line for that success.

“You got to give props to the O-line first,” Parker declared following a season-best 174-yard rushing performance against Iowa State on September 26. “They made the gaps for me to go through.”