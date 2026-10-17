Why Isn’t Kamario Taylor Playing QB Today for Mississippi State vs. LSU? Meet his Backup

Kamario Taylor has been one of the 2026 college football season’s breakout stars.

He won’t be on the field on Saturday when Mississippi State takes on LSU, though. Taylor was ruled out for the game, forcing the Bulldogs to rely on a backup quarterback.

Despite Mississippi State entering the game with a better ranking, LSU is favored by multiple touchdowns due to the absence of Taylor.

It would certainly be a cool story if Taylor’s backup, a local kid, could change the course of this game in the Bulldogs’ favor even against the odds.

Why Isn’t Kamario Taylor Playing Today?

Kamario Taylor isn’t playing on Saturday against LSU because he is out with an injury.

He was initially listed as doubtful before eventually being ruled out.

Taylor exited the Bulldogs’ game last week against Alabama with a right foot injury. He watched the fourth quarter of that game with a boot on that foot.

The impressive sophomore Taylor has completed 66.2% of his passes this season for 1,450 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has run 43 times for 159 yards and another TD.

Who is Mississippi State’s Backup QB?

Mississippi State’s backup quarterback is Billy Puckett.

Puckett is an awesome story — he was a walk-on who wasn’t ranked as a recruit out of Jackson Prep in Mississippi. Puckett is officially from Madison, Mississippi.

Last season, Puckett was the scout team quarterback as a true freshman.

The weekly Mississippi State depth chart showed Puckett as co-backup with Appalachian State transfer AJ Swann, but the Clarion Ledger is reporting it would be Puckett who gets the call over Swann.

That would make sense given that Puckett has played this season and Swann has not.

On the season, Puckett has completed 8-of-14 passes for 89 yards. He has also run for 24 yards. Puckett hasn’t yet found the end zone or turned the ball over.

Mississippi State Chances at CFP

For the Bulldogs to end up with a spot in the College Football Playoff, they’ll likely need a win on Saturday, even without Taylor.

They’re 4-1 on the season, including 2-1 in the SEC after their loss to Alabama.

There will be more tough games to come, and so Mississippi State can’t afford a second loss this early.

They’re big underdogs with Puckett at QB instead of Taylor, but that’s the kind of adversity they’ll simply have to overcome anyway.