Could This Utah Jazz Veteran Fix the Suns Roster Issue

The Phoenix Suns have a roster issue, and it’s not the kind of headline that is going to shock anyone who has watched them this season.

The Suns lack of a true starting point guard looks like it is a roster hole that will haunt them all season, just as it did last season, putting an unwanted spotlight on a front office that didn’t properly address the most glaring need in Phoenix.

Well, one proposed trade has the Suns working with another Western Conference team to right the ship.

Phoenix Suns Receive: Isaiah Collier

Utah Jazz Receive: Ryan Dunn, 2027 second-round pick (less favorable of Celtics and Magic)

Sure, it’s not the kind of trade that will break the internet, but it could change the tide for the Suns this season.

The 22-year old Collier may very well be available after the Jazz declined his option and instead opted to pick up the option on Ace Bailey.

The Jazz declined the third-year point guard’s $4.9 million option for the final season of his rookie contract which will make Collier an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

That makes Collier a natural trade piece and one that the Suns need to explore.

Although he hasn’t started a single game this season, Collier is averaging 6.0 assists in only 18.2 minutes per game to go along with 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds making him an enticing young player that the right team could choose to develop further, despite his struggles with shooting.

That team should be the Suns.

While Collier’s offensive numbers may give pause, last season was a bigger sample size as he averaged 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in 25.7 minutes while shooting 49.5% and was heralded as one of the NBA’s better passers.

That kind of youth, potential and talent may be too good to pass up.

We will see if the Suns agree.