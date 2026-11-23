The Cleveland Browns are heading for prime time next week and Deshaun Watson will be in the spotlight.

During Sunday night’s broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the San Francisco 49ers, NBC put Deshaun Watson alongside Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza in a graphic promoting the Nov. 29 matchup in Cleveland. The NFL moved kickoff from 1 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. ET.

Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, was a natural choice for Las Vegas. Cleveland fans have seen networks go a different direction with their team. In August, NFL Network featured Shedeur Sanders on its graphic for the Browns’ preseason opener against Chicago. Watson started that game.

“NBC just used Deshaun Watson and Fernando Mendoza to promote next week’s Browns-Raiders SNF matchup,” one fan wrote. “I believe this is the first time a national TV network has used Watson to promote the Browns.”

“Deshaun Watson has played himself back into the good graces of the national media. NBC just previewed next week’s SNF game vs Raiders with Watson on the graphic. The first few games of this season it was Judkins and Schwesinger on upcoming game graphics,” another added.

Deshaun Watson’s Browns Tenure Has Been Polarizing

Watson remains a polarizing figure, and he heard it from his own fans in the preseason when he replaced Sanders to start the second half against Buffalo. It was his first game in Cleveland since he tore his Achilles tendon against Cincinnati in 2024. After the 31-7 preseason loss, Watson reminded reporters that some in the crowd had cheered the day he got hurt.

“It’s a little bit personal. I think that’s a disrespectful thing,” Watson said after the Buffalo game.

The backlash followed Watson to Cleveland after more than 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson denied wrongdoing. He served an 11-game suspension in 2022 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Browns coach Todd Monken sat down with Watson after the Buffalo game. When he revisited that conversation this week, Monken said he wanted to know whether Watson had been able to let go of the frustration he’d carried for years.

“It really wasn’t about his physical traits. It was really where you are mentally and emotionally,” Monken said. “I felt like our conversation was on point. I felt like he had let it go. He had, got it off his chest. I didn’t see someone who was broken. I saw someone that was hurt. There’s a difference. I think he was hurt. I don’t think he was broken. And I think that was the first step in terms of, ‘okay, where do we go from here?’”

Deshaun Watson’s Six Game-Winning Drives Give Browns a Decision for Future

Each of Cleveland’s six wins has come down to four points or fewer. Watson led the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter of every one of them.

Against Houston, he got the ball back with 1:40 left and the Browns trailing 24-20. His 30-yard completion to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. put the ball at the 5. Quinshon Judkins scored on the next snap with 53 seconds left.

The Browns would like to see more of that execution early. Cleveland went three-and-out to open the Houston game and fell behind 17-0.

At 6-4, the Browns have seven regular-season games left to evaluate Watson before making a decision about 2027. Monken said during the bye that he and general manager Andrew Berry had yet to discuss Watson’s future. Watson was more direct when asked if he wanted to come back.

“Of course I want to continue to build on the legacy that I’m building. And, again, ultimately, it’s up to the front office. It’s up to Jimmy (Haslam) and Dee (Haslam). It’s up to AB (Andrew Berry). It’s up to coach Monken and the city,” Watson said. “So, at the end of the day, all I can do is continue to play good football, win games, and then, again, let them figure out what they want to do for the future.”