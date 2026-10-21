Cowboys Star Issues Warning to Team Despite Continued ‘Hope’

One of the big surprises for the Dallas Cowboys to come out of Week 6 in the NFL was not so much the team’s disappointing performance against the Packers on Sunday night in Green Bay, it was the fact that, despite sitting at 2-4 and having local fans and media assume a sky-is-falling posture no the team, the Cowboys remain the favorites to win the NFC East. That’s because the division did something the league has not seen before: It went two straight weeks without a win.

So, yes, while the Cowboys’ situation looks especially bad, the Eagles are 2-4 and lost their starting quarterback, the Giants are 3-2-1 and lost their starting quarterback and the Commanders are 1-4-1. Many a head was turned when it was pointed out that ESPN’s playoff odds have the Cowboys as the No. 1 favorite to emerge as division champs–with an astounding 63% chance.

Cowboys Still Have Hope

That’s good news for the Cowboys. They can absorb these early struggles and rebound going forward, especially with a relatively winnable stretch of game ahead. Said receiver Ryan Flournoy, “That gives us hope, but it’s a long season.

Indeed, the Cowboys can’t expect to win much if they keep playing the way they have–and not just on the defensive side of the ball, which has actually shown some improvement. The Cowboys’ offense has been the culprit in the past two weeks, with five turnovers and just 29 combined points scored.

The Cowboys have yet to play a complete football game in all three phases. There is reason to hope that they can make that happen, especially as they start getting players back from early injuries (cornerback Cobie Durant might be back this week, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown says he will be back).

Kenny Clark: ‘Everything’s In Front of Us’

But Cowboys star defensive lineman Kenny Clark had a warning for this group: It is about time the team stops talking about improving and just goes out and plays better. That starts with the struggling Eagles on the road on Monday night.

“Everything is in front of us,” Clark said, via the Dallas Morning News. “We still have to be urgent and not expect that to happen every week. We’ve got to get our stuff together and get on the road. It all starts with a division win against the Eagles.”