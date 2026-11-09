Cubs Trade Pitch Brings Two-Time All-Star to Chicago

Trade rumors are swirling around the Cubs this offseason.

Tarik Skubal remains the ultimate prize, but the Cubs could also make a move to help out their lineup.

In a trade market lacking impact bats, one player on the Cleveland Guardians makes the most sense for the Cubs.

Steven Kwan Stats and Contract

In a league filled with power threats, Steven Kwan has been an outlier.

Over five seasons with the Guardians, Kwan is batting .282 with a .357 on-base percentage. He’s recorded 39 home runs and 238 RBIs during that time as well.

Kwan is a proven playoff performer, batting .295 during 31 career postseason games with the Guardians. The 28-year-old has helped lead Cleveland to the ALCS two times over the past three seasons.

It’s no secret that Cleveland wields one of baseball’s smallest budgets. As a result, this Guardians front office is often forced to trade some of its best players.

Kwan is set to become a free agent following the 2027 season. Given his age and past production, he should command a hefty contract on the open market. As a result, the Guardians will likely consider trading the outfielder this winter.

Should the Cubs Trade for Kwan?

MLB Trade Rumor’s Mark Polishuk has listed the Cubs as one of several potential trade partners for Steven Kwan:

“Pete Crow-Armstrong has center field locked up in Wrigleyville, but the left field spot is wide open since Ian Happ is a free agent. With Seiya Suzuki also hitting the open market, Chicago is expected to use Matt Shaw for one corner outfield vacancy, but if both Happ and Suzuki leave, bringing a veteran like Kwan on board is a logical move…”

On paper, this is a logical fit. Chicago’s offense, while dangerous, was kept in check during the playoffs. Getting an elite contact hitter at the top of this lineup could change that.

In addition, Kwan fits the profile of a Cubs position player. This was one of baseball’s premier defensive units last season. Adding a Gold Glove winner only makes this Cubs outfield stronger going forward.

As Polishuk mentioned, both Happ and Suzuki could leave the Cubs this offseason. That leaves a massive hole in the outfield for Chicago next season.

If the Cubs are trying to make a World Series push in 2027, Kwan could make all the difference.