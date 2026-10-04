Golden State Warriors Make Steph Curry Announcement Before Clippers Game

The Golden State Warriors are currently in the middle of training camp in Hawaii.

They will also play their first preseason game of the 2026-27 season on Sunday (in Hawaii) against the LA Clippers.

Golden State Warriors Make Steph Curry Announcement

Ahead of their game with the Clippers, head coach Steve Kerr announced that Steph Curry (and several other veterans) will only play the first half.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater wrote: “Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Al Horford will only play the first half tomorrow in the Warriors’ preseason opener vs Clippers in Hawaii. Around 12-16 minutes. Sounds like some of the veterans will skip the game in Portland on Wednesday following Tuesday home game.”

Curry (who is 38) is going into his 18th season in the NBA.

Fans will likely appreciate that the Warriors are letting them know in advance about their plan for Curry.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@kingdofin: “I don’t even want them to play a single minute.”

@GirlTalksHoops: “Lots of Podz time”

@CurryMv3Szn: “I’m more interested in watching the young guys than the veterans.”

@4rodd_: “They gave us a b2b in the pre season that’s crazy 🤣🤣”

@fawn_kan: “Absolutely impossible to get excited about this team”

@BigPrimo33: “How do I feel like this tweet will be tweeted every week during the season?”

Looking At Curry

Curry was the 7th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Davidson.

He has spent his entire career with Golden State.

The four-time NBA Champion is coming off a year where he had averages of 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.3% from three-point range in 43 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on September 25): “Golden State’s Stephen Curry has agreed on a two-year, $116 million contract extension with the franchise, with a player option in 2028-29, sources tell ESPN.”