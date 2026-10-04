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Golden State Warriors Make Steph Curry Announcement Before Clippers Game

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors looks on from the crowd during the Golden State Valkyries game against the Dallas Wings at Chase Center on August 17, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are currently in the middle of training camp in Hawaii.

They will also play their first preseason game of the 2026-27 season on Sunday (in Hawaii) against the LA Clippers.

Golden State Warriors Make Steph Curry Announcement

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ahead of their game with the Clippers, head coach Steve Kerr announced that Steph Curry (and several other veterans) will only play the first half.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater wrote: “Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Al Horford will only play the first half tomorrow in the Warriors’ preseason opener vs Clippers in Hawaii. Around 12-16 minutes. Sounds like some of the veterans will skip the game in Portland on Wednesday following Tuesday home game.”

Curry (who is 38) is going into his 18th season in the NBA.

Fans will likely appreciate that the Warriors are letting them know in advance about their plan for Curry.

Social Media Reacts

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying:

@kingdofin: “I don’t even want them to play a single minute.”

@GirlTalksHoops: “Lots of Podz time”

@CurryMv3Szn: “I’m more interested in watching the young guys than the veterans.”

GettyHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture at media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

@4rodd_: “They gave us a b2b in the pre season that’s crazy 🤣🤣”

@fawn_kan: “Absolutely impossible to get excited about this team”

@BigPrimo33: “How do I feel like this tweet will be tweeted every week during the season?”

Looking At Curry

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Chase Center on December 25, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Curry was the 7th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Davidson.

He has spent his entire career with Golden State.

The four-time NBA Champion is coming off a year where he had averages of 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.3% from three-point range in 43 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on September 25): “Golden State’s Stephen Curry has agreed on a two-year, $116 million contract extension with the franchise, with a player option in 2028-29, sources tell ESPN.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Make Steph Curry Announcement Before Clippers Game

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