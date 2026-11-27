The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new starting quarterback. The team took the time to remind every one of that fact on social media after Friday’s victory over the Denver Broncos.

After defeating the Broncos 27-5 on Black Friday, the Steelers posted a picture of Mason Rudolph on their official X account. The team also included just a simple caption that could be interpreted as an indirect shot at former quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“QB1,” the post read along with a saluting emoji.

In his first start of the 2026 regular season, Rudolph led the Steelers to a 22-point victory. The 31-year-old averaged 9.5 yards per pass with a touchdown and zero turnovers.

Rudolph replaced Rodgers in the starting lineup during Week 12. The Steelers benched Rodgers late Tuesday night and then released the future Pro Football Hall of Famer after he aired his grievances on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers led the Steelers to a 6-4 mark this season. But in the prior two games, both of which were losses, Rodgers averaged only 5.1 yards per pass.