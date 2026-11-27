The San Francisco 49ers announced on Nov. 27 that they are ruling out Brock Purdy for their Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy had missed all week with an ankle injury, and it appears that the Niners would rather play it safe with their starting QB.

Moreover, with the team being 9-1 and having a backup like Mac Jones, San Francisco doesn’t need to take any risk involving Purdy. When Jones has been asked to fill in for Purdy, the Niners backup has a passer rating of 97.4 with 2,156 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 14 games, per StatMuse.

As a result, the 49ers know they can win this game against the Seahawks with Jones under center. Ahead of the game on Nov. 29, the Niners backup QB received a message regarding how this game against Seattle could impact his pending free agency after the season.

“This changes the calculus of the game,” Evan Giddings said in a Nov. 27 video from 95.7 The Game. “I know the weather is also going to factor into this, but you’re telling me Mac Jones, in the last two years, could beat the Rams last season and this year beat the Seattle Seahawks? That would be as impressive a backup quarterback résumé builder as I have ever seen.

“If Mac Jones wins this football game, he is going to get paid by somebody. He might get a contract anyway, but if he wins this football game on short notice, he is going to be someone’s starting quarterback next season.”

Mac Jones Will Have Suitors This Offseason

Moreover, in the same segment on 95.7 The Game, Ken Littrell agreed that a win over Seattle would further increase the interest of any suitors needing a QB this upcoming offseason.

“That’s the great thing about the NFL because there’s always at least four teams that are looking for a quarterback,” Littrell added. “Hello, Miami Dolphins, line one. That’s a look right there. The Browns – who knows what’s going on over there? Not to get into all that, but easily.

“Now, the one thing I will say is I like Mac Jones, but I think Mac Jones can only exist the way he has over the last two years because he’s with Kyle Shanahan. We saw the way he played in New England, and we saw the way he played here. For him to go, it’s again a Kirk Cousins situation. He’d just become another Kirk Cousins.”

Mac Jones Can Lean on the 49ers’ Weapons on Offense

Meanwhile, because of his strong performances from last season, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan believes Jones is well-equipped to step in for Purdy. Furthermore, the 49ers backup can lean on the weapons he has to make his life easier and help get the win.

“I think the good thing about that is that Mac Jones is going out there with really experienced wide receivers, experienced in Kyle Shanahan’s offense and experienced in general,” Lee Chan said in a Nov. 26 video on her YouTube channel.

“So if Mac Jones goes out there, he’s got a great supporting cast in Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, everybody.”