The NFL goes out of its way to protect quarterbacks, and that could see one player punished over Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow.

More specifically, New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner could hear from the NFL in the coming days following a hit that he put on Burrow during their showdown in Week 12, and he is not the only on facing additional discipline.

Werner committed one of several in-game infractions that are fineable under league rules.

Hit on Bengals’ Joe Burrow Could Draw League Attention

During the third quarter, on a first-and-10 from the Saints 40, Burrow scrambled for an 8-yard gain. He slid, but Werner delivered a blow, drawing a flag for unnecessary roughness. That gifted the Bengals 15 yards and a fresh set of downs.

The drive ended with a field goal by Evan McPherson, but it could see Werner fined as much as $11,941 for what would be his first offense this season.

A second offense can incur fines as high as $17,911.

Burrow was no worse for the wear, and that is good as he has the Bengals in prime position to make the postseason in addition to his own statistical success. It was a quiet day for Burrow, who had 141 yards and 1 touchdown on 11-for-19 passing halfway through the fourth.

Still, the Bengals know what life can be like without Burrow under center and were certainly happy to see the flag thrown and the QB get right back up.

Burrow, now third on the franchise TD list, took another big hit from Chase Young but was fine.

Multiple Saints Players Facing Punishment From NFL After Bengals Game

Interestingly enough, Burrow and the Bengals had options on penalties to accept during that same play. Officials flagged Saints cornerback Martin Emerson for a face mask. It would have given them the same yardage.

The Bengals declined it in favor of taking the late hit on Burrow.

Still, Emerson now faces a potential fine up to $11,941 for his first offense and as much as $17,911 if it was his second (it would not be).