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Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green Scuffle Draws Widespread Attention

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Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 17: Dillon Brooks #3 of the Phoenix Suns and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 111-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green are no strangers to controversy, technical fouls, and scuffles and Monday’s game between the two teams was nothing different.

Green got into it with Suns center Khaman Maluach, collecting a technical foul for throwing him to the ground.

The play led to the immediate involvement of Brooks, a longtime rival of Green, who rushed to Green and grabbed him aggressively by the jersey.

The two were separated as the situation became more tense by the second and Green was ejected from the game.

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Suns’ broadcasters chimed in as everything went down; “So Man Man (Khaman Maluach), all Man Man did was run to the spot” they said, adding – “And they should call a flop. But that’s a dirty play, you know? Dillon throws him down. If Dillon Brooks gets kicked out of a game for doing what he did, he gets kicked out. You know officials can’t be right. That’s dangerous what he (Green) did to him (Maluach).”

The Warriors went on to win 116-113.

Brooks led the league in technical fouls last season and Green finished third, so both are quite familiar with technical fouls and ejections.

While it adds another chapter to their feud, it also adds a layer of intrigue to their next game slated for December 28th.

 

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

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