Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green Scuffle Draws Widespread Attention

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green are no strangers to controversy, technical fouls, and scuffles and Monday’s game between the two teams was nothing different.

Green got into it with Suns center Khaman Maluach, collecting a technical foul for throwing him to the ground.

The play led to the immediate involvement of Brooks, a longtime rival of Green, who rushed to Green and grabbed him aggressively by the jersey.

The two were separated as the situation became more tense by the second and Green was ejected from the game.

Draymond Green was ejected from the game after receiving two technical fouls on this sequence https://t.co/u8IIgeTAGY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 3, 2026

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Suns’ broadcasters chimed in as everything went down; “So Man Man (Khaman Maluach), all Man Man did was run to the spot” they said, adding – “And they should call a flop. But that’s a dirty play, you know? Dillon throws him down. If Dillon Brooks gets kicked out of a game for doing what he did, he gets kicked out. You know officials can’t be right. That’s dangerous what he (Green) did to him (Maluach).”

The Warriors went on to win 116-113.

Brooks led the league in technical fouls last season and Green finished third, so both are quite familiar with technical fouls and ejections.

While it adds another chapter to their feud, it also adds a layer of intrigue to their next game slated for December 28th.