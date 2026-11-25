New York Jets fans are in for a treat.

Former starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had a tumultuous time with the Green & White from 2023 to 2024, is being benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers, per The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero.

“Stunner: The Steelers are benching Aaron Rodgers and naming Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for Friday’s game against the Broncos,” wrote Pelissero in a post on X late Tuesday evening.

“Sources say this was a coach’s decision. But Rodgers has struggled and now Mike McCarthy is making a change.”

https://x.com/TomPelissero/status/2125442796467417433?a=TgBvk5c_5La5ZiLRtNE&s=20

Despite some Jets fans out there who will promise you that the team was better off sticking with the future Hall of Fame quarterback during the 2025 offseason, they have clearly been proven wrong.

Steelers Bench Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

The former New York Jets starting quarterback hadn’t exactly been off to a great start in 2026 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They’re 6-4, yes, and firmly in the race for a playoff spot in the AFC Wildcard race, but it doesn’t take a genius to see that their offense has been struggling as of late.

Through 10 games, the Steelers have the league’s 23rd-best offense in terms of yards per game, averaging 310.4 yards on a weekly basis.

Most of that is thanks in large part to Jaylen Warren and their efficient rushing attack. According to Sumer Sports, Pittsburgh boasts the fifth-best rushing attack in the league with an EPA/rush of 0.02.

Their passing game, spearheaded by Rodgers, of course, ranks 24th in the league, with an EPA/pass of -0.14.

Clearly, head coach Mike McCarthy thinks it’s time for a change, despite their prior relationship.

On the surface, Rodgers’ numbers don’t look all that bad. He’s completing 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

But his QBR of 45.6 ranks 26th among qualified quarterbacks and has been showing his age throughout the 2026 season.

Now, his Steelers career comes to an abrupt end, and his next steps are unclear.

Pelissero added that Rodgers isn’t just being demoted to QB2; he’s going to be inactive on Friday when Pittsburgh takes on the Denver Broncos.

What will Rodgers do now?

Aaron Rodgers’ Next Steps

Now that Rodgers is essentially out of a job, what will the former New York Jets quarterback do next?

Is it possible the 42-year-old quarterback requests his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers?

As middling a season Rodgers has had, there are some teams out there that could use a quarterback.

The New England Patriots come to mind as a team in search of a starting quarterback, especially with Drake Maye’s likely season-ending injury.

What if the Minnesota Vikings want some more depth behind Kirk Cousins? It’s not like Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray have been the epitome of good quarterback play in the first half of 2026.

Of course, there’s also the chance Rodgers just goes full spite and up and retires in the middle of the season.

When it comes to Rodgers, nothing should be off the table, and Jets fans should know that as well as anyone.