ESPN New York’s Michael Kay is going after New York Yankees fans who are criticizing general manager Brian Cashman for not signing Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato. On Nov. 24, Sato signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

In 2026, for the Hanshin Tigers, Sato captured the Central League Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average (.306), home runs (39), and RBIs (106). Despite this production, Kay questions whether any Yankees fans have seen Sato play to warrant the team making a serious push for the player.

“I find this funny [and] in this age where there’s so much information available, there are actually Yankee fans out there criticizing Brian Cashman for not signing Teruaki Sato,” Kay said in a Nov. 24 video from ESPN New York. “I’m sorry, have you ever seen him play? I know he won the Triple Crown, but have you ever seen him play? You’re criticizing a team for not signing him? I don’t know, maybe the Yankees wanted him.

“He ended up signing a six-year, $120 million deal with the Cubs. Have you ever seen even a still photo of him playing that you’re sitting there indignantly saying, ‘Why didn’t the Yankees sign this guy?’ Why do you want them to sign him? Tell me what’s good about Sato. I’d like to know.”

Michael Kay Points Out Flaws in Teruaki Sato’s Game

Moreover, Kay spotlighted the warts in Sato’s game, which are his strikeout rate and his defense, to use as a comment to question why some Yankees fans wanted the front office to secure him this offseason.

“You’re criticizing a team for not signing a player that you’ve never seen play,” Kay added. “Make it make sense to me. Maybe it turns out to be a terrible decision. Terrible. But you’re acting like you know for sure that Teruaki Sato is going to be the next coming of Brooks Robinson and Mike Schmidt rolled into one.

“All of you Yankee fans who criticize the Yankees for building teams that strike out too much, this guy is a strikeout machine. He’s also not a good enough defender. He’s a third baseman, but he could also play the outfield. But you’re outraged that the Yankees haven’t signed him. Outraged, I say.”

Yankees Might Not Have Budget to Pursue Teruaki Sato

Kay notes that who is to say that Cashman isn’t under a strict budget this offseason, and taking the risk on Sato might not be the best use of the money he can use to build a team for next season.

“You’re going to criticize Cashman, who might be under a budgetary constraint, where the Yankees are saying, ‘Okay, $330 million is what you had last year, and $330 million is what you have this year,'” Kay said. “So you want him to spend $20 million a year on a player that you don’t even know, but you just hear, well, he won the Triple Crown in Japan, so he must be good.

“A lot of people who played in Japan don’t pan out here. Some of them do. Some of them are great. The Yankees have had the fortune of having a [Hideki] Matsui, and they’ve had the misfortune of having terrible players like Kei Igawa. It’s a hit-or-miss project, but you’re upset that they didn’t sign him.”