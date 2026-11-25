The Kansas City Chiefs look to stack their fourth consecutive win they take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. The Bills, however, are a much tougher opponent than their last few games offered.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who completed 27-of-39 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns without even playing in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, is well aware of what it takes to defeat Buffalo.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are 4-0 against Josh Allen and Co. in the playoffs, but 1-5 against them in the regular season. “You know it’s going to take your best football,” Mahomes said of the holiday showdown against the Bills. “It’s always exciting, it’s always fun.”

Amid the Chiefs’ win streak, Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, announced they are expecting baby No. 4. While the couple has not revealed their baby boy’s due date, they have another special boy to celebrate this month.

Patrick Mahomes Is Throwing a Birthday Party for Bronze After the Chiefs-Bills Game

The three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany are already parents to Sterling, 5, Bronze,3, and Golden, 22 months. However, Bronze’s fourth birthday is just around the corner on November 28.

While Mahomes has his hands full preparing for the Bills and the No. 1 seed in the AFC on the line, he’s still helping plan a big bash for Bronze. “We have a party planned,” Mahomes told reporters. “We can’t disclose exactly where, but the family will be in town, and there will be a party.”

For Bronze’s second birthday, they hosted a golf-themed bash with a sign that read, “Teeing up for Two!” For his third birthday, they hosted a Spider-Man-themed party.

Mahomes, 31, loves spending quality time with his kids, and he revealed the hardest part of his rehab after tearing his ACL was not being able to run around and play with them.

“Honestly, the toughest part was at the beginning, not being able to get up and chase my kids around,” Mahomes said back in July. “I know it sounds crazy, but being a dad and being active, I always want to be around my kids and playing and stuff like that. That was tough.”

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Chiefs’ Super Bowl Odds Amid Brittany’s Fourth Pregnancy

Following the couple’s baby announcement, fans couldn’t stop discussing the team’s Super Bowl appearances in relation to Brittany’s pregnancies.

The Chiefs reached the 2020 Super Bowl while Brittany was pregnant with Sterling. Kansas City lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She gave birth to Bronze in November 2022, after which the Chiefs went on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Current co-owner gave birth to Golden during their playoff bye week in January 2025. The Chiefs once again returned to the Super Bowl but lost to the Eagles.

When asked if this trend will continue, Mahomes couldn’t help but laugh. “I’m hoping!” he said. “I don’t know if Brittany is, but I’m hoping that we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way. That’d be awesome for sure.”

Brittany found the correlations hilarious. The soon-to-be mom of four posted on her Instagram Stories earlier this month and wrote, “Glad someone finally figured this out, just doing my part over here,” with multiple laugh-face emojis.