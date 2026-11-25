The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a quarterback change.

The team announced through a statement from its senior director of communications Burt Lauten that Aaron Rodgers will not start Friday in Week 12. Instead, the Steelers will start Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers will host the Denver Broncos on Friday, November 27.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for the game this Friday against the Denver Broncos,” the statement read.

Minutes after the statement’s release, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the quarterback change. Pelissero referred to the move as a “stunner.”

“The Steelers are benching Aaron Rodgers and naming Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for Friday’s game against the Broncos,” wrote Pelissero on X.

“Sources say this was a coach’s decision. But Rodgers has struggled and now Mike McCarthy is making a change.”

Rodgers has led the Steelers to a 6-4 record this season. He completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 starts.

Rodgers is 16-10 over a season and a half with Pittsburgh. Last season, he led the organization to its first AFC North title in five years.

The past two weeks, though, Rodgers has averaged just 5.1 yards per attempt and taken eight sacks.

Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers for Broncos Matchup

The change behind center comes less than 36 hours after head coach Mike McCarthy left no doubt Rodgers was the team’s quarterback going forward.

“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” said McCarthy on Monday afternoon.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported Rodgers won’t even dress for the game. Rodgers will be inactive, which means Will Howard will be Pittsburgh’s QB2 for the first time in a regular season game.

Presumably, Drew Allar will move up the depth chart as well to be the team’s QB3.

The initial reaction from Steelers pundits and fans to Rodgers’s benching Tuesday night was utter shock. Kaboly and Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora each posted some version of “What?” on X.

Like Pelissero, Kozora added that he was stunned.

While Pelissero reported Rodgers’s benching was a coaching decision, pundits immediately began speculating Tuesday night if there was an ulterior motive to the move.

“Something had to happen between Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers after AR’s media session today,” wrote Steelers Depot. “Only thing I can figure.

“Some sort of pissing match.”

It’s not exactly clear what McCarthy might have taken issue with from Rodgers’s media session Tuesday. But if there was something to take issue with, it could have been the quarterback’s comment about practice squad wide receiver Max Hurleman.

“I think it’s as much for him as it is for everybody else upstairs making decision; I think everybody felt before the injury in camp that he was a 53 guy,” Rodgers told reporters when asked about Hurleman. “I know the guys in our room did for sure.

“So, for him to go out there and finally get elevated and go out and play the way he played was not surprising to any of us, but great for his confidence and a great reminder for the folks upstairs, what kind of player he is.”

Mason Rudolph to Make 20th Career Start

With Rodgers benched, the Steelers will turn to Rudolph. The last time Pittsburgh benched a quarterback in favor of Rudolph, the veteran signal-caller led the Steelers on a 3-game losing streak.

The team’s offense is in a similar rut now but the situation is also different. Mitch Trubisky was turning the ball over a lot when Mike Tomlin turned to Rudolph to start in December 2023. Rodgers and the Steelers have struggled to move the ball lately, but they aren’t prone to major errors.

Rodgers is also an all-time great while Trubisky obviously isn’t.

Nevertheless, Rudolph will start Friday in a pivotal AFC matchup. Rudolph is 9-9-1 in his career as a starter but 8-5-1 with the Steelers.

The 31-year-old lost his only start last season against the Chicago Bears.

This season, Rudolph has completed 1 of 4 passes for two yards while appearing in four games during mop-duty.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo reported Tuesday night the Steelers won’t necessarily start Rudolph the rest of the season. But Rudolph will be the guy Friday with Rodgers benched.

“According to sources, the decision to bench Rodgers stemmed from the offense slumping badly the past two games after the bye week,” wrote Fittipaldo. “The coaches are confident Mason Rudolph can provide the spark the offense needs against the Broncos.”