The Houston Texans’ path to the postseason got a little more clarity on Tuesday, ahead of their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.

Once again, the news is about their Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That tilt, slated for “Sunday Night Football,” will now feature C.J. Stroud at quarterback for the Texans against Mason Rudolph for the Steelers.

This comes in what the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel called a “pretty stunning” development.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for the game this Friday against the Denver Broncos,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement posted on X on November 24. “Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for the game on Friday.”

The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander called it “interesting,” ahead of the matchup with the Texans in Week 13.

The news naturally drew plenty of attention in Broncos Country.

Implications for Rodgers are significant. The four-time MVP has said he expects this to be his final season. Moreover, he was reunited with his former Green Bay Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy, this offseason.

In the wake of the news about Rodgers’ benching, McCarthy’s recent comments garnered renewed attention.

“After the Steelers loss to the Eagles, Mike McCarthy said, ‘I just think for us, as an offense, we need to take a step back and look at some things,’” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer posted on X in reaction to the development, adding, “Not sure anyone thought benching Aaron Rodgers would be the move.”

Texans Set to Face Mason Rudolph, Not Aaron Rodgers vs Steelers

The Texans faced the Rodgers-led Steelers in the 2025 postseason. The 10-time Pro Bowler completed 51.5% of his passes for 146 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception in the AFC Wild Card Round. This season, Rodgers has a 2,241-16-6 line on 60.9% completion.

The Steelers are 6-4 and very much still alive in the AFC Playoff race. But they have lost two games in a row heading into their matchup with the Broncos.

The Steelers’ decision will have a ripple effect on several teams, including the Texans.

Rodgers is notably a healthy scratch. It will be interesting to see what the Steelers do if something happens to Rudolph against the Broncos. Second-year pro Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar are the other QBs on the Steelers’ roster.

Backup QBs on Deck for Texans in Back-to-Back Weeks

The Texans will not face backups at quarterback for the opposition in back-to-back weeks, with Jacoby Brissett set to make his third start for the Ravens in Week 12 and, now, Rudolph going for the Steelers in Week 13.

Additionally, they will face a backup in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, with Jalen Hurts out for the season.

It is on the Texans to take advantage, starting against the Ravens.