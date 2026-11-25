The Pittsburgh Steelers are benching Aaron Rodgers, leaving the veteran quarterback with an uncertain NFL future and rising retirement rumors.
Rodgers struggled this season, especially in the team’s two-game losing streak that has shrunk its playoff hopes. With the Steelers turning to veteran backup Mason Rudolph, Rodgers is being urged to consider an early retirement.
Aaron Rodgers May Have Played Final NFL Snap
The Steelers announced Rodgers’ benching late on Tuesday, with director of communications Burt Lauten releasing a statement saying he would not dress for Friday’s game.
“The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for the game this Friday against the Denver Broncos,” the statement said, via NFL.com. “Aaron Rodgers will be inactive the game on Friday.”
NFL.com reporter Grant Gordon noted that Rodgers’ career could be effectively over, as he had already announced that the 2026 season would be his last.
“He is no longer the Steelers’ quarterback and Rodgers, a four-time AP NFL Most Valuable Player, has now potentially played his final snap in the NFL,” Gordon wrote. “After agreeing to re-sign with the Steelers ahead of the 2026 campaign, Rodgers, whose career has offered as many dazzling highlights as indecisive career decisions, has been adamant this will be his final year in the league.”
Former NFL player turned commentator Breiden Fehoko suggested that Rodgers should move into early retirement while calling out the Steelers for the decision to bench him.
“Please retire, bro,” Feohoko wrote in post on X. “@AaronRodgers12, people take you for granted way too much. You don’t deserve to go out like this on your last ride. Unserious franchise.”
Mike McCarthy Had Just Backed Aaron Rodgers
The announcement on Tuesday was a stunning development, especially after the team had publicly stood by Rodgers despite his struggles. The Steelers quarterback was averaging just 5.9 yards per attempt during the team’s two-game losing streak, Gordon noted, and appeared out of step with his receivers in the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
But head coach Mike McCarthy stressed after the game that they were not planning a quarterback change.
“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” McCarthy told reporters on Monday.
Aaron Rodgers Facing Retirement Rumors After Steelers Announce Benching