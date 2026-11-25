The Pittsburgh Steelers are benching Aaron Rodgers, leaving the veteran quarterback with an uncertain NFL future and rising retirement rumors.

Rodgers struggled this season, especially in the team’s two-game losing streak that has shrunk its playoff hopes. With the Steelers turning to veteran backup Mason Rudolph, Rodgers is being urged to consider an early retirement.

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The Steelers announced Rodgers’ benching late on Tuesday, with director of communications Burt Lauten releasing a statement saying he would not dress for Friday’s game.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for the game this Friday against the Denver Broncos,” the statement said, via NFL.com. “Aaron Rodgers will be inactive the game on Friday.”

NFL.com reporter Grant Gordon noted that Rodgers’ career could be effectively over, as he had already announced that the 2026 season would be his last.