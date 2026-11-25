The Pittsburgh Steelers shocked the NFL world late Tuesday night with a statement for the ages. The team revealed Aaron Rodgers is not only being benched in favor of Mason Rudolph, but will also be inactive for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Rodgers is in his final NFL season and has guided the Steelers to a 6-4 record to this point. He has not played particularly well the past two weeks, but benching him now is a completely unexpected move.

This late-night update has some thinking Rodgers may have already taken his final NFL snap. However, NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared a more hopeful update for those who still want to see Rodgers play one more time before retirement.

NFL Insider Drops Future Aaron Rodgers Update

Schultz shared a post on X after the news dropped that indicates Rodgers may not be done just yet.

“Sources: The Steelers’ decision to bench Aaron Rodgers is one the team intends to revisit in the near future,” Schultz wrote. “But after a very difficult last two weeks, Pittsburgh feels the offense needs a spark and wants to give Mason Rudolph a try.”

Schultz says, per his sources, the Steelers intend to “revisit” this decision. That can be interpreted as meaning the team could go back to Rodgers if Rudolph struggles. Yet it remains unknown how Rodgers will react to being listed as inactive for Friday’s game. Or rather, it remains unknown just why the Steelers made this decision so suddenly on a Tuesday night.

More to Come on Shocking Steelers Decision

The Steelers play Friday and will have to answer for this decision right away Wednesday. Rodgers being inactive makes it unclear whether he will be available to speak or if he is already at home for the remainder of the season.

Schultz’s report indicates the team could always go back to the veteran. Yet it still remains unknown why he is inactive as opposed to just being named the backup.

This is a bombshell story that will dominate sports talk shows Wednesday morning. Everyone will just be seeking answers as to why this happened and what led to such a late-night update during a holiday week.

As for Rudolph, he is thrust into action against an 8-2 Denver Broncos team in a crucial game for the Steelers. His team currently sits in the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC following two straight losses.

A rough outing could mean the team wants to go back to Rodgers. Yet the question remains if that will even be an option given the way this news played out.