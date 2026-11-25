The New York Yankees could use another catcher. While Austin Wells is an exceptional defender, he was an absolute liability at the plate last season, slashing .186/.292/.332 in 388 plate appearances.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, top free-agent catcher Tyler Stephenson has signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds, lowering New York’s number of external catching options.

Additionally, strong-hitting catcher Ryan Jeffers accepted a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer from the Minnesota Twins last week. Many speculated that the Yankees could be interested in Jeffers if he hit the open market, and New York expressed interest in acquiring him last summer.

With Stephenson and Jeffers not available, which catchers should the Yankees pursue?

3 New York Yankees Catcher Targets After Tyler Stephenson Re-Signs With Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Goodman

Goodman, 27, would cost the Yankees a lot to acquire. The backstop is a two-time All-Star and a former Silver Slugger.

Goodman is under team control through the 2029 season, another reason why he won’t be cheap if made available.

This past season, Goodman hit .245/.310/.529 with 41 home runs and 88 RBI over 138 games.

Goodman isn’t a good defender, however, which could convince the Yankees to stay away.

Carson Kelly

Kelly is clearly the best available catcher on the free-agent market.

ESPN predicts Kelly, 32, will sign a two-year, $17 million contract.

Kelly is probably the most realistic target on this list. He has 11 years of big-league experience.

Kelly spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs. In his two seasons with Chicago, Kelly posted 5.4 bWAR and a .254/.335/.402 slash line with 27 home runs and 108 RBI over 231 games.

Defensively, Kelly isn’t good at controlling the run game but is an amazing blocker and average framer.

Shea Langeliers

Like Goodman, Langeliers, 29, isn’t a free agent and would be expensive for the Yankees to acquire.

The Athletics catcher is under team control through the 2028 season. This past season, he hit .262/.328/.474 with 23 homers and 58 RBI in 206 games. He is elite at controlling the run game but is a below-average framer and blocker.