Eddie Cha, a long-time MMA coach to some of the best UFC fighters in the world, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, at age 53.

Word began circulating on social media on Tuesday that Cha had passed away after several of his fighters shared the somber news.

Sadly, it’s true, as Heavy.com confirmed with multiple sources that Cha died on Tuesday at age 53, leaving a hole in the heart of the entire MMA community.

The Cha family has yet to publicly release the cause of death.

Eddie Cha Coached Several Top UFC Fighters

Cha was the head striking coach of Fight Ready MMA in Arizona, home to several of the top fighters in the sport, including former double champion Henry Cejudo and UFC legend The Korean Zombie.

Cha also worked with numerous other big-name MMA fighters, including Kelvin Gastelum, Tracy Cortez, Mackenzie Dern, Casey O’Neill, Deiveson Figueiredo, Benson Henderson, and many others.

He was extremely well-respected by everyone in the mixed martial arts community, and his loss is a gigantic one for MMA, as he was a good coach and an even better man.

Eddie Cha’s Life

According to MMAjunkie.com, “Cha was born in Korea and moved to California at age 3. He was introduced to martial arts at age 4 by his father, a seventh-degree black belt in Shaolin Kung Fu. After years of training and absorbing knowledge, Cha transitioned from a professional poker career to open All In MMA in Buena Park, Calif. In 2016, he relocated to Arizona and began training at MMA Lab in Phoenix, where his international reputation continued to grow. A few years later, Cha transferred to Fight Ready, where he coached alongside Santino Defranco and Brady Fink, among others.”

Cha had a wealth of knowledge when it came to mixed martial arts, knowledge that he transferred to his students throughout the years, and his legacy will continue to live on in the sport through all of the fighters that he worked with during his career.

We at Heavy offer our sincerest condolences to the Eddie Cha family for his sad and shocking passing. May he rest in peace.