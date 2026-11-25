In Week 11, the Las Vegas Raiders lost 38-24 to the Denver Broncos on Nov. 22, falling to 4-7 on the season. Despite the loss, Fernando Mendoza showed signs that he could be the quarterback the franchise builds around moving forward.

Mendoza finished 18-of-37 for 267 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, earning an 88.5 passer rating. He was sacked five times; however, this is an issue the Raiders will need to address before heading into their Week 12 primetime matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Nonetheless, Mendoza getting hit and sacked isn’t the only concern for the Silver and the former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy noted that the rookie QB has to get rid of the ball faster heading into their game against Cleveland.

“His vision, his overall vision,” Kennedy said on the Nov. 24 edition of “The Raiders Squad Show.” “I think what needs to be sort of fine-tuned is his timing. He has to understand you can’t hold on to the ball. Even if you extend a play with your legs, you’ve got to get rid of the ball. You can’t wait for anyone to come open.

“You have to anticipate him. You might even have to direct them. If you’re pointing downfield, go this way because I’m going to throw it there. He’s got accuracy, which aids him, but he still holds on to the ball far too long. His awareness from one week to the next has grown. He’s gotten better, but he still holds on to the ball far too long.”

Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Shows Growth After Two Games

Nonetheless, Kennedy notes that overall, he noticed the growth between the first and second start for Mendoza. Still, cleaning up this concern could be what separates the Raiders from winning or losing the game against the Browns.

“I see the growth, and I see him coming together,” Kennedy added. “I think his athleticism really pays off. The future is bright for this young man. I really do. It’s early, and it’s only two games, but he is showing the value of being the number one overall pick and a future franchise quarterback.

“I think you can build around him, and the Raiders will build around him. We knew that this was a reconstruction. We came into the season not expecting big things. We were just anticipating the future. Now we have two games, and we still have six games to go where you can see the future. The future looks promising, in my opinion.”

Broncos Thoughts on Fernando Mendoza Revealed

Mendoza also made an impression on the Broncos despite the Raiders losing the game. After the game, Prime Video’s NFL insider James Palmer shared what Denver’s dressing room thought about Mendoza, whom they’ll be facing for the next several years with the rookie QB in the AFC West.

“There certainly was a lot of respect for Fernando Mendoza in the Broncos locker room,” Palmer wrote on Nov. 22 on X. “What stood out was how calm he was in the pocket and his feel in the pocket, as well as how unpredictable he is when he starts to move.

“Most young players have something they do and go to it over and over again. Mendoza scrambles out [in] a variety of ways and scans the field well while doing it.”