The last time the Cleveland Browns saw Aaron Rodgers, his Pittsburgh Steelers had just beaten them 27-6 to take sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Two losses later, Pittsburgh is looking up at Cleveland in the playoff standings and the future Hall of Fame QB is headed to the bench.

The Steelers announced Tuesday night that Mason Rudolph will start Friday against the 8-2 Denver Broncos. Rodgers will be inactive. The move came one day after Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy told reporters, “Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback.”

“Sources: The Steelers’ decision to bench Aaron Rodgers is one the team intends to revisit in the near future,” NFL reporter Jordan Schultz wrote on X. “But after a very difficult last two weeks, Pittsburgh feels the offense needs a spark and wants to give Mason Rudolph a try.”

The Steelers released an official statement on the situation in the middle of the night. And the statement was not from a coach, but a team spokesman.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for the game this Friday against the Denver Broncos. Aaron Rogers will be inactive for the game on Friday,” the statement from Burt Lauten said.

Pittsburgh scored 18 points against Cincinnati and 16 against Philadelphia in its two losses since beating Cleveland. The Steelers and Browns are both 6-4, one game behind the 7-3 Bengals after Cincinnati’s 22-20 loss to Washington. Cleveland and Pittsburgh split their season series, but the Browns have the better division record, 2-1 to 2-2. That puts Cleveland in the AFC’s No. 6 spot and Pittsburgh at No. 7.

Deshaun Watson Has Given the Browns Reason to Stick With Him

The Browns had a quarterback decision of their own after Watson suffered a concussion in the loss to Pittsburgh. Shedeur Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in his first start of the season at New Orleans. His second touchdown gave Cleveland a chance to win in overtime before a two-point attempt fell incomplete in a 23-22 loss.

Coach Todd Monken went back to Watson for the Houston game. It seemed like an easy decision for the first-year head coach.

“I had no intention of Deshaun not being our starter,” Monken said Nov. 11.

Watson answered by bringing Cleveland back from 17 points down against his former team. He threw for 312 yards, ran for 49 more and hit Harold Fannin Jr. for 30 yards on the winning drive. Quinshon Judkins finished it with a 5-yard touchdown run in the final minute of a 27-24 win.

Watson has now led a fourth-quarter go-ahead drive in all six Cleveland victories. That record has kept Sanders in the backup role heading into the stretch run.

Browns Can Catch the Bengals in the Next Two Weeks

Cleveland is 4-0 at home, and its next three games are all at Huntington Bank Field. First up are the 4-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.

Cincinnati visits Dec. 6. Even if the Bengals beat New Orleans this weekend, Cleveland can pull even with them by winning the next two home games.

The Browns then host former head coach Kevin Stefanski Atlanta before visiting the New York Giants and Baltimore. After a home game against Indianapolis, they finish the regular season in Cincinnati.

Cleveland has already played its last game against Pittsburgh. Both chances to take a game directly from the division leader remain.