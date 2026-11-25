The Denver Broncos will have to throw their game plan out the window starting tonight for Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a shocking quarterback switch.

“Stunner: The Steelers are benching Aaron Rodgers and naming Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for Friday’s game against the Broncos,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Tuesday night. “Sources say this was a coach’s decision. But Rodgers has struggled and now Mike McCarthy is making a change … Aaron Rodgers will be inactive Friday, and now has potentially played the final snap of his legendary 22-year career.”

The Broncos are 8-2 and on a 6-game winning streak. The Steelers are 6-4 and have lost their last 2 games.

After a Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy hinted changes might be on the way.

“I just think for us, as an offense, we need to take a step back and look at some things,” McCarthy said.

4-Time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in Final Season

Rodgers, 42, had already stated this would be the last season of his legendary NFL career.

“WOW,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Tuesday night. “In the Broncos building today all the talk was about going against Rodgers and the plan for what he brings to the table in terms of defending him. With this late change, and a short week, Denver is given little time to pivot. And they leave for Pittsburgh tomorrow.”

Rodgers, a 4-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion, was in his second season as Pittsburgh’s starter but his first season with McCarthy, who coached him with the Green Bay Packers and helped him win a Super Bowl after the 2010 season.

In 2025, Rodgers led the Steelers to an NFC North Division title and a playoff bid.

Mason Rudolph Was High-Value Trade Target

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put Rudolph on his list of the NFL’s top trade candidates following minicamps — and any number of teams would have made a deal for him at the trade deadline had he been available.

“Pittsburgh finally addressed its overarching quarterback saga by re-signing Aaron Rodgers, but it now has another quandary to sort out with its remaining options,” Locker wrote on May 21. “Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh last season to operate as Rodgers’ backup. Despite the four-time MVP suffering a wrist injury that caused him to miss time, Rudolph didn’t fully capitalize. The former third-round pick garnered only a 50.5 PFF passing grade, tossing three turnover-worthy plays with zero big-time throws in his only start against the Bears. At the same time, Rudolph is a seasoned backup who can enter a game and at least be a manager. After the Steelers selected Drew Allar in the third round, it leaves the team with Rodgers, Allar, Rudolph and Will Howard in its quarterback room. It seems unlikely that all four will be retained, and Mike McCarthy very well may opt for a youth movement behind Rodgers.”