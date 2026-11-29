The Cincinnati Bengals are leading the New Orleans Saints 9-0 at halftime. However, in a bit of a surprise, the Bengals’ leading rusher is Samaje Perine and not Chase Brown. Brown is completely healthy and has not been pulled for any specific reason.

Perine has six rushes for 26 yards while Brown has five rushes for ten yards. Even quarterback Joe Burrow has more yards than Brown on four attempts. Brown has 18 snaps while Perine has 13. However, Brown is on the field for more passing snaps. The rushes are split.

Perine has always cut into Brown’s snaps, but it appears the Bengals wanted to get him more involved in Week 12 than normal.

Entering the week, Brown had 119 rushes while Perine had 58 attempts. However, Perine has a 50% rushing success rate and Brown was at 47% entering the game.

Cincinnati Bengals Leaning on Samaje Perine Over Chase Brown

One of the big reasons appears to be that the team likes Perine more between the tackles. He is the more efficient runner.

Perine is listed at 235 pounds while Brown is listed at 215 pounds. Brown is faster and more athletic. If they want to spring a big run to the outside, they use Brown. That is why they typically lean on Brown.

However, this game is a bit different. The rain and the way that the Saints’ defense plays make them more susceptible to being beaten from the interior.

So, they want to give it to their power back, Perine. There is a reason Perine has more rushing touchdowns than Brown entering the game. It is because he runs the ball inside the five- and ten-yard line more than Brown.

Perine is thunder and Brown is the lightning. This is a game where they need thunder.

They are treating a lot of their runs like they need to power for a couple of yards. The boom-or-bust and outside rushing of Brown does not fit.

Now that Cincinnati is up 9-0, they will likely continue to lean on the run game. However, it might continue to be a Perine game if the Bengals can continue to grind out yards. This will also keep Brown fresh for later weeks.