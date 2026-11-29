The last time the Cleveland Browns played the Las Vegas Raiders, Deion Sanders watched from owner Mark Davis’ suite as his son Shedeur Sanders won his first NFL start.

A year later, on the eve of the rematch, Deion walked off the field in Boulder unsure whether he’d coached his last game there.

The Colorado Buffaloes beat UCF 47-28 on Saturday when Sanders was asked whether he believed he’d be back for a fifth season.

“I don’t think about that, man. I’m too blessed to be stressed. Appreciate you,” Sanders said.

At his postgame news conference, athletic director Fernando Lovo sat off to one side as a reporter asked whether Sanders wanted to come back and fix what had gone wrong. This time, Sanders said yes.

“Boulder’s been so kind, so wonderful to me and my family, my friends, my loved ones, the staff,” Sanders said.

Colorado had yet to announce a decision after the game. Firing Sanders would cost the school more than $25 million.

Colorado Has Eight Wins Since Shedeur Sanders Left

Deion’s only winning season in Boulder came in 2024, with his son at quarterback. Shedeur threw for a school-record 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and took Colorado to the Alamo Bowl. The Buffaloes won nine games that fall. They’ve won eight since.

Colorado went 3-9 in its first season after Shedeur left for Cleveland and finished this regular season 5-7. The Buffaloes won three of their final five games and ran for 306 yards and five touchdowns against UCF. Deion is 21-28 in four seasons and under contract through 2029.

Shedeur saw Colorado’s season-opening win in person. After Browns practice in September, he made it to Atlanta in time to see Colorado block a field goal to beat Georgia Tech 14-13. Father and son walked off the field arm in arm.

The Buffaloes made the controversial decision to retire the numbers of Shedeur Sanders and Heisman-winner Travis Hunter last year.

Shedeur Sanders Enters Raiders Rematch Behind Deshaun Watson

Deion coached Shedeur in high school, at Jackson State and at Colorado. It took a trip to Las Vegas last November for him to find out what it was like to watch his son play from the stands.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever watched him play without me on the sideline,” Deion said reporters afterward.

Shedeur threw for 209 yards that afternoon. His first NFL touchdown went to running back Dylan Sampson, who took a screen pass 66 yards in Cleveland’s 24-10 win.

For Sunday’s prime-time matchup against the Raiders, the Browns have Deshaun Watson getting the starting nod again, with Shedeur backing him up. Shedeur threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in his lone start this season, a 23-22 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. Watson returned the next week to beat the Houston Texans and send Cleveland into its bye at 6-4.

Shedeur was paying for shoppers’ groceries at Dave’s Market in Cleveland on Tuesday when a fan asked him about getting another start.

“You got to think we’re winning and we’re doing what we got to do,” Sanders said. “Of course I want to play. I’m going to be aggressive when I get out there. But the thing is, though, we’re a good team, so let us just, you know what I’m saying, we got time, bro. I don’t plan on going anywhere.”