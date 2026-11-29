The Cincinnati Bengals are facing the New Orleans Saints, and right now, quarterback Tyler Shough is out of the game with a shoulder injury. The Bengals are currently facing backup quarterback Spencer Rattler.

It might not be for long, but the Saints needed Rattler to finish the series. While Shough has not been confirmed back in, it sounds like he has a chance to return to play in Week 12.

New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough Leaves Game Against Cincinnati Bengals

Shough appeared to have hurt his shoulder while sliding forward on a scramble in the third quarter of the Saints Week 12 matchup with the Bengals. Shough tried to stay in the game but was in visible pain on his next pass attempt.

He went into the blue medical tent, and Rattler came out. The Bengals lead 9-3 in the third quarter. Early reports are Shough will return.

Shough left the blue tent and was throwing the ball around, trying to get loose. Evan Washburn of CBS said that Shough is expected to be on the field the next time the Saints have the ball.

Shough was 11-for-18 when he left the game. He also had four rushes for 17 yards. Rattler finished off a field-goal drive when he came in. He did not complete a pass on the drive, though.