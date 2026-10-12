Hi, Subscriber

Dolphins Called to Question Malik Willis as Starter

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: Malik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Alie Skowronski/Getty Images)

Another loss and another subpar performance for quarterback Malik Willis who looked more like a backup than an answer to the starting quarterback question in Miami.

Willis completed just 55.6% of his passes for 137 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions adding a costly fumble at the 10-yard line as the Dolphins fell to 0-5 after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Willis landed a big contract after serving as Jordan Love’s backup in Green Bay the past few seasons but it looks like the Dolphins will be back to square one at quarterback following the season as Willis looks nowhere near a starter.

“Well, one, I know you can’t turn the ball over three times,” Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said, as reported by Dolphins Wire. “I mean, you just, you can’t do it. To play that team and it’s a seven-point game at the end of the game, you can’t (turn it over that much). You’re never going to win a game turning the ball over three times. And then when we get down to the one -yard line, we got to score….

“We got to look hard at it during the bye week. We talk about ball security all the time, and we work on it, and we’ve got to do a better job of putting him in those situations, and he’s got to have the awareness to protect the ball as well. We’ll take a hard look at fixing that because we’re not going to win games if we’re fumbling the ball like that.”

The box score shows a bad performance from Willis but the Miami Herald further illustrated just how putrid his play has been, highlighted by Sunday’s dud; Willis waa 0 for 5 on passes thrown at least 20 air yards, making him 4 for 20 on those throws this season (with one TD and two interceptions). That ranks fourth worst among NFL starters, ahead of only the Indianapolis Colts‘ Daniel Jones, Arizona Cardinals’ Jacoby Brissett and Tennessee Titans’ Cam Ward.

Willis also did little to show the world that the “tell” the Bengals was saying they had figured out was all smoke.

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Bottom line, Willis’ play is far below expectations and may warrant a change.

With the Dolphins heading into a bye week it will be interesting to see if Willis’ time as starter is coming to an unceremonious end.

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

0 Comments

Dolphins Called to Question Malik Willis as Starter

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x