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Dolphins’ Chris Bell Status for Week 5 Updated

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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Chris Bell #18 of the Miami Dolphins reaches for the ball while covered by Jack Jones #25 of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

As the Miami Dolphins continue to prepare for their upcoming tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals the looming question about the status of rookie wide receiver Chris Bell received some clarity on Friday.

USA Today’s Tim Piotrowski reports that Bell was a full-participant in practice on Friday and thus was removed from the injury report for Week 5, making the promising rookie available against the Bengals.

Bell missed practice the day prior due to a knee injury but seems to be ready to go for Miami on Sunday.

The news isn’t as good for fellow rookie wideout Caleb Douglas who is listed as out for the game, according to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Bell is averaging around 3 targets per game and has flashed some big play ability as he builds chemistry with quarterback Malik Willis, but with injuries to offensive weapons such as Douglas and running back De’Von Achane, Bell could be in line to see an uptick in targets and involvement.

Bell, a third round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, saw only 3 targets in the Dolphins loss to the Minnesota Vikings, failing to haul in a catch, but saw a season-high 8 targets against the Kansas City Chiefs, hauling in 8 receptions for 67 yards.

With no clear #1 receiver in Miami’s offense, there should be no reason that Bell, assuming he isn’t hampered by the knee injury, shouldn’t see a marked rise in targets against Cincy.

 

 

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

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Dolphins’ Chris Bell Status for Week 5 Updated

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