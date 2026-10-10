Dolphins’ Chris Bell Status for Week 5 Updated

As the Miami Dolphins continue to prepare for their upcoming tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals the looming question about the status of rookie wide receiver Chris Bell received some clarity on Friday.

USA Today’s Tim Piotrowski reports that Bell was a full-participant in practice on Friday and thus was removed from the injury report for Week 5, making the promising rookie available against the Bengals.

Bell missed practice the day prior due to a knee injury but seems to be ready to go for Miami on Sunday.

The news isn’t as good for fellow rookie wideout Caleb Douglas who is listed as out for the game, according to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Bell is averaging around 3 targets per game and has flashed some big play ability as he builds chemistry with quarterback Malik Willis, but with injuries to offensive weapons such as Douglas and running back De’Von Achane, Bell could be in line to see an uptick in targets and involvement.

Bell, a third round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, saw only 3 targets in the Dolphins loss to the Minnesota Vikings, failing to haul in a catch, but saw a season-high 8 targets against the Kansas City Chiefs, hauling in 8 receptions for 67 yards.

With no clear #1 receiver in Miami’s offense, there should be no reason that Bell, assuming he isn’t hampered by the knee injury, shouldn’t see a marked rise in targets against Cincy.