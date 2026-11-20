The Miami Dolphins have seen their defensive line ravaged by injuries this season as they try to navigate a rebuild season without veteran Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips and veteran Zeke Biggers all on the shelf for the season.

That leaves Miami with massive holes to fill and little options to work with.

But it also creates opportunities for players otherwise buried on the depth chart, to step up and make an impact.

That includes former first round draft pick Kenneth Grant who has been an absolute non factor since being a part of the last draft class from former general manager Chris Grier.

Grant had mixed results when he was called into action last week against the Indianapolis Colts, and now faces a much better offense in the Buffalo Bills.

While Grant has shown flashes of his ability to get after the quarterback, he drastically needs to ramp up his ability to stop the run, which will be crucial as the Dolphins are set to see plenty of Bills running back James Cook.

The Dolphins will also want to see something out of defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr., who they recently signed from the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

Grant, who cost Miami a first round pick, will have the bigger spotlight and pressure as he looks to lock down a bigger role, and fend off claims that he is a bust.