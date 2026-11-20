Seattle Seahawks fans and pundits were disappointed this week with the NFL’s decision to suspend Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua while he sat on injured reserve. That timing appeared to allow Nacua the opportunity to play in both Seahawks-Rams matchups this season.

But it now appears Nacua might not be available for neither regular season showdown or potential playoff contest versus the Seahawks.

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Nacua underwent knee surgery and is set to miss multiple months. McVay left open the possibility of the star receiver returning in the playoffs, but the head coach suggested the team wouldn’t count on Nacua returning.

Nacua has been on injured reserve since November 12 because of MCL and PCL sprains. The wideout is also dealing with turf toe he sustained during Week 9 on November 8.

With the latest Nacua update, the Seahawks can expect to miss facing the Rams top wideout this season. The Seahawks will host the Rams on Christmas Day in Week 16. Then, Seattle will visit Los Angeles for a rematch in the rivalry during Week 18.

Seahawks Probably Won’t Face Puka Nacua Late in 2026 NFL Season

McVay’s announcement came one day after the league announced a 3-game suspension for Nacua. The wideout, though, has to sit out three more contests on injured reserve.

Because NFL rules allow players to serve suspensions while on injured reserve, pundits drew the conclusion that Nacua would still return in three weeks. At that point, the wideout would be healthy and free from his suspension.

Clearly, that won’t be the case, though, because Nacua will not be healthy at that time.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Nacua would miss “months.” That timeline rules out the 25-year-old playing on Christmas.

If Nacua plays in Week 18, then he would have to return from his knee surgery in just under a month. The final week of the regular season will occur from January 9-10, 2027.